<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
25.06.2019 20:04:00

Royal Dutch Shell plc: Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Dutch Shell plc (the 'Company') (NYSE: RDS.A) (NYSE: RDS.B) announces that on 25 June 2019 it purchased the following number of "A" Shares for cancellation.

Aggregated information on "A" shares purchased according to trading venues:

Date of purchase

Number of
"A" shares
purchased

Highest price
paid

(GBp)

Lowest price
paid

(GBp)

Volume
weighted
average price
paid per share

(GBp)

Venue

25 June 2019

1,245,313

2,598.00

2,568.50

2,587.31

LSE

These share purchases form part of the fourth tranche of the Company's existing share buy-back programme previously announced on July 26, 2018. The Company announced the fourth tranche of its share buyback programme on May 2, 2019.

In respect of this programme, J.P. Morgan Securities plc will make trading decisions in relation to the Company's securities independently of the Company for a period from May 2, 2019 up to and including July 29, 2019.

Any such share purchases will be effected within certain pre-set parameters, and in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares, Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by J.P. Morgan Securities plc on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back programme is detailed below.

PDF: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/928678/25062019_Shell_RNS_JPM.pdf

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares

Enquiries
Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 (0)207-934-5550
Shell Investor Relations
Europe: + 31-70-377-3996 
United States: + 1-832-337-2034

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/royal-dutch-shell-plc-transaction-in-own-shares-300874646.html

SOURCE Royal Dutch Shell plc

(Anzeige)Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Fälligkeitstag Maximale Rendite p.a.
Exxon Mobil Corp. / Royal Dutch Shell Plc. (AMS) / Total S.A. 43126884 15.10.2020 7.98 %
BP Plc. / Royal Dutch Shell Plc. (AMS) / Total S.A. 33873700 06.11.2020 7.25 %
BP Plc. / Nestlé S.A. / Novartis AG / Novo Nordisk AS (B) / Roche AG / Royal Dutch Shell Plc. (AMS) / Siemens AG 33875043 10.06.2020 6.32 %

Nachrichten zu Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A)mehr Analysen

19.06.19 Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) overweight Barclays Capital
14.06.19 Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
12.06.19 Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
07.06.19 Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) buy HSBC
05.06.19 Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) buy UBS AG

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

16:11
Gold steigt auf 6-Jahreshoch
10:24
Vontobel: derimail - BRC mit Chance auf Coupon-Verdopplung
08:45
SMI bleibt im Konsolidierungsmodus
05:59
Daily Markets: S&P 500 – Neues Allzeithoch wird verkauft / ABB – Bodenbildung läuft an
24.06.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.60% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Georg Fischer AG, Logitech, Dufry
24.06.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
14.06.19
Beyond Meat: Ist der Hype schon verpufft?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

19.06.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: Mai 2019
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Shell PLC (Royal Dutch Shell) (B) 32.10 3.28% Shell PLC (Royal Dutch Shell) (B)
Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) 31.92 -0.98% Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A)

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Schwächt US-Präsident Trump die Attraktivität des US-Dollars?
Warum der Euro zum Dollar auf ein Dreimonatshoch steigt - Franken so stark wie zuletzt in 2017
Tesla-Aktie: Nachfragesorgen lassen Analysten skeptischer werden
Rote Vorzeichen an der Wall Street -- SMI zum Handelsende stabil -- DAX geht im Minus in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Rot
Santhera-Aktie kann Gewinne nicht halten: EU-Zulassungsantrag für Idebenon einen Schritt weiter
AbbVie will Botox-Hersteller Allergan schlucken - Allergan-Aktie schiesst hoch, AbbVie-Aktie verliert
Novartis-Aktie legt zu: Emricasan-Studie von Conatus erreicht nicht primären Endpunkt
Credit Suisse-Aktie gibt ab: Verkauf von InvestLab an Allfunds
Experte: Handelsstreit könnte Ölpreis in die Tiefe reissen
Darum steigt der Euro über 1,14 Dollar - pendelt zum Franken weiter um 1,11

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Rote Vorzeichen an der Wall Street -- SMI zum Handelsende stabil -- DAX geht im Minus in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Rot
Der heimische Markt beendete den Handel wenig bewegt. Dagegen gaben der deutsche Leitindex sowie die Börsen in Fernost am Dienstag nach. In den USA dominieren Abschläge das Bild.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB