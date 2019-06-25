|
25.06.2019 20:04:00
Royal Dutch Shell plc: Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Dutch Shell plc (the 'Company') (NYSE: RDS.A) (NYSE: RDS.B) announces that on 25 June 2019 it purchased the following number of "A" Shares for cancellation.
Aggregated information on "A" shares purchased according to trading venues:
Date of purchase
Number of
Highest price
(GBp)
Lowest price
(GBp)
Volume
(GBp)
Venue
25 June 2019
1,245,313
2,598.00
2,568.50
2,587.31
LSE
These share purchases form part of the fourth tranche of the Company's existing share buy-back programme previously announced on July 26, 2018. The Company announced the fourth tranche of its share buyback programme on May 2, 2019.
In respect of this programme, J.P. Morgan Securities plc will make trading decisions in relation to the Company's securities independently of the Company for a period from May 2, 2019 up to and including July 29, 2019.
Any such share purchases will be effected within certain pre-set parameters, and in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares, Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by J.P. Morgan Securities plc on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back programme is detailed below.
PDF: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/928678/25062019_Shell_RNS_JPM.pdf
LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Enquiries
Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 (0)207-934-5550
Shell Investor Relations
Europe: + 31-70-377-3996
United States: + 1-832-337-2034
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/royal-dutch-shell-plc-transaction-in-own-shares-300874646.html
SOURCE Royal Dutch Shell plc
(Anzeige)Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
|Basiswert
|Valor
|Fälligkeitstag
|Maximale Rendite p.a.
|Exxon Mobil Corp. / Royal Dutch Shell Plc. (AMS) / Total S.A.
|43126884
|15.10.2020
|7.98 %
|BP Plc. / Royal Dutch Shell Plc. (AMS) / Total S.A.
|33873700
|06.11.2020
|7.25 %
|BP Plc. / Nestlé S.A. / Novartis AG / Novo Nordisk AS (B) / Roche AG / Royal Dutch Shell Plc. (AMS) / Siemens AG
|33875043
|10.06.2020
|6.32 %
Nachrichten zu Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A)mehr Analysen
|19.06.19
|Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) overweight
|Barclays Capital
|14.06.19
|Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12.06.19
|Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.06.19
|Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) buy
|HSBC
|05.06.19
|Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) buy
|UBS AG
|19.06.19
|Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) overweight
|Barclays Capital
|14.06.19
|Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12.06.19
|Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.06.19
|Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) buy
|HSBC
|05.06.19
|Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) buy
|UBS AG
|19.06.19
|Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) overweight
|Barclays Capital
|12.06.19
|Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.06.19
|Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) buy
|HSBC
|05.06.19
|Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) buy
|UBS AG
|05.06.19
|Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|29.11.17
|Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) Sell
|Citigroup Corp.
|14.06.19
|Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|03.05.19
|Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|24.04.19
|Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.04.19
|Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) Hold
|HSBC
|14.03.19
|Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) Hold
|HSBC
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Rote Vorzeichen an der Wall Street -- SMI zum Handelsende stabil -- DAX geht im Minus in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Rot
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Der heimische Markt beendete den Handel wenig bewegt. Dagegen gaben der deutsche Leitindex sowie die Börsen in Fernost am Dienstag nach. In den USA dominieren Abschläge das Bild.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}