<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
26.06.2019 17:27:00

Royal Dutch Shell plc: Notification and Public Disclosure in Accordance With the Requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

LONDON, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Dutch Shell plc (the "Company") (NYSE: RDS.A) (NYSE: RDS.B) has been notified that following the payment of the interim dividend on June 24, 2019 in respect of the first quarter of 2019, the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") acquired notional dividend shares under the Long-term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") and Deferred Bonus Plan ("DBP") as applicable, as set out below. Details of the LTIP and DBP can be found in the Royal Dutch Shell plc Annual Report and Form 20-F ended December 31, 2018 (www.shell.com/annualreport).

 

PDMR

Date Acquired

Share
Type

Number of notional
dividend shares
acquired

Price per
Share

Ben van Beurden

24 June 2019

RDSA

9,857.08

 EUR 28.88

Jessica Uhl

24 June 2019

RDS.A

2,375.92

 USD 65.86

John Abbott

24 June 2019

RDSB

2,739.00

 GBP 25.99

Harry Brekelmans

24 June 2019

RDSA

2,745.84

 EUR 28.88

Andrew Brown

24 June 2019

RDSB

2,749.74

 GBP 25.99

Ronan Cassidy

24 June 2019

RDSB

2,283.60

 GBP 25.99

Donny Ching

24 June 2019

RDSA

2,073.78

 EUR 28.88

Maarten Wetselaar

24 June 2019

RDSA

2,764.04

 EUR 28.88

 

The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Anthony Clarke
Deputy Company Secretary

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.

 

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

First Name(s)

Ben

Last Name(s)

van Beurden

2. Reason for the notification

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Royal Dutch Shell plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of
transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument

A ordinary shares of €0.07 each

Identification Code

GB00B03MLX29

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP and DBP

Currency

EUR

Price

28.88

Volume

9,857.08

Total

284,672.47

Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total

 

9,857.08

28.88

284,672.47

Date of transaction

24/06/2019

Place of transaction

Outside a trading venue

 

 

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

First Name(s)

Jessica

Last Name(s)

Uhl

2. Reason for the notification

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Royal Dutch Shell plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of
transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument

A American Depository Shares (RDS.A)

Identification Code

US7802592060

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP

Currency

USD

Price

65.86

Volume

2,375.92

Total

156,478.09

Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total

 

2,375.92

65.86

156,478.09

Date of transaction

24/06/2019

Place of transaction

Outside a trading venue

 

 

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

First Name(s)

John

Last Name(s)

Abbott

2. Reason for the notification

Position/status

Downstream Director

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Royal Dutch Shell plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of
transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument

B ordinary shares of €0.07 each

Identification Code

GB00B03MM408

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP and DBP

Currency

GBP

Price

25.99

Volume

2,739.00

Total

71,186.61

Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total

 

2,739.00

25.99

71,186.61

Date of transaction

24/06/2019

Place of transaction

Outside a trading venue

 

 

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

First Name(s)

Harry

Last Name(s)

Brekelmans

2. Reason for the notification

Position/status

Projects & Technology Director

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Royal Dutch Shell plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of
transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument

A ordinary shares of €0.07 each

Identification Code

GB00B03MLX29

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP and DBP

Currency

EUR

Price

28.88

Volume

2,745.84

Total

79,299.86

Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total

 

2,745.84

28.88

79,299.86

Date of transaction

24/06/2019

Place of transaction

Outside a trading venue

 

 

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

First Name(s)

Andrew

Last Name(s)

Brown

2. Reason for the notification

Position/status

Upstream Director

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Royal Dutch Shell plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of
transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument

B ordinary shares of €0.07 each

Identification Code

GB00B03MM408

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP and DBP

Currency

GBP

Price

25.99

Volume

2,749.74

Total

71,465.74

Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total

 

2,749.74

25.99

71,465.74

Date of transaction

24/06/2019

Place of transaction

Outside a trading venue

 

 

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

First Name(s)

Ronan

Last Name(s)

Cassidy

2. Reason for the notification

Position/status

Chief Human Resources & Corporate Officer

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Royal Dutch Shell plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of
transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument

B ordinary shares of €0.07 each

Identification Code

GB00B03MM408

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP and DBP

Currency

GBP

Price

25.99

Volume

2,283.60

Total

59,350.76

Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total

 

2,283.60

25.99

59,350.76

Date of transaction

24/06/2019

Place of transaction

Outside a trading venue

 

 

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

First Name(s)

Donny

Last Name(s)

Ching

2. Reason for the notification

Position/status

Legal Director

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Royal Dutch Shell plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of
transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument

A ordinary shares of €0.07 each

Identification Code

GB00B03MLX29

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP and DBP

Currency

EUR

Price

28.88

Volume

2,073.78

Total

59,890.77

Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total

 

2,073.78

28.88

59,890.77

Date of transaction

24/06/2019

Place of transaction

Outside a trading venue

 

 

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

First Name(s)

Maarten

Last Name(s)

Wetselaar

2. Reason for the notification

Position/status

Integrated Gas and New Energies Director

Initial notification/ amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Royal Dutch Shell plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of
transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument

A ordinary shares of €0.07 each

Identification Code

GB00B03MLX29

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP and DBP

Currency

EUR

Price

28.88

Volume

2,764.04

Total

79,825.48

Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total

 

2,764.04

28.88

79,825.48

Date of transaction

24/06/2019

Place of transaction

Outside a trading venue

 

ENQUIRIES

Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550
Shell Investor Relations
Europe: + 31 70 377 4540
United States: +1 832 337 2034

 

 

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/royal-dutch-shell-plc--notification-and-public-disclosure-in-accordance-with-the-requirements-of-the-eu-market-abuse-regulation-of-transactions-by-persons-discharging-managerial-responsibilities-300875471.html

SOURCE Royal Dutch Shell plc

(Anzeige)Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Fälligkeitstag Maximale Rendite p.a.
Exxon Mobil Corp. / Royal Dutch Shell Plc. (AMS) / Total S.A. 43126884 15.10.2020 7.87 %
BP Plc. / Royal Dutch Shell Plc. (AMS) / Total S.A. 33873700 06.11.2020 6.90 %
BP Plc. / Nestlé S.A. / Novartis AG / Novo Nordisk AS (B) / Roche AG / Royal Dutch Shell Plc. (AMS) / Siemens AG 33875043 10.06.2020 6.70 %

Nachrichten zu Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A)mehr Analysen

19.06.19 Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) overweight Barclays Capital
14.06.19 Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
12.06.19 Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
07.06.19 Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) buy HSBC
05.06.19 Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) buy UBS AG

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

15:20
Rücksetzer für den Goldpreis nach Powell-Äußerungen
13:00
Slack Börsengang: Perfektes Timing und glückliches Händchen I BX Swiss
11:52
Vontobel: Fixer Coupon und Chance auf Kapitalschutz?
10:31
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf QUALCOMM Inc, Palo Alto Networks Inc, Adobe Systems Inc
09:42
SMI-Anleger im Standby-Modus
06:08
Daily Markets: EuroStoxx 50 – Haben sich die Käufer in der vergangenen Woche verausgabt? / Julius Bär – Die Käufer müssen nun am Ball bleiben
24.06.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

19.06.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: Mai 2019
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Shell PLC (Royal Dutch Shell) (B) 32.10 3.28% Shell PLC (Royal Dutch Shell) (B)
Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) 32.40 1.50% Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A)

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Schwächt US-Präsident Trump die Attraktivität des US-Dollars?
Tesla-Aktie: Nachfragesorgen lassen Analysten skeptischer werden
Warum der Euro zum Dollar auf ein Dreimonatshoch steigt - Franken so stark wie zuletzt in 2017
US-Börsen mit Verlusten -- SMI zum Handelsende stabil -- DAX geht im Minus in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Rot
Woher kommt der Hype um Wasserstoffaktien wie NEL, ITM Power, Ballard Power & Co.?
Santhera-Aktie kann Gewinne nicht halten: EU-Zulassungsantrag für Idebenon einen Schritt weiter
ams-Aktie legt deutlich zu: Geräuschunterdrückungs-Technologie für Ohrhörer lanciert
Tesla-Aktie leichter: Rekordquartal dürfte anscheinend verfehlt werden
Novartis-Aktie legt zu: Emricasan-Studie von Conatus erreicht nicht primären Endpunkt
Valora-Aktie bricht ein: Gewinnwarnung und neue Mittelfristziele veröffentlicht

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schwach -- Asiens Börsen schliessen überwiegend schwächer
Anleger an der Wall Street greifen am Mittwoch zu. Der heimische Markt gibt am Mittwoch ab, während der deutsche Leitindex DAX zulegt. Die Börsen in Fernost gaben am Mittwoch mehrheitlich nach.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB