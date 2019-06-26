|
Royal Dutch Shell plc: Notification and Public Disclosure in Accordance With the Requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
LONDON, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Dutch Shell plc (the "Company") (NYSE: RDS.A) (NYSE: RDS.B) has been notified that following the payment of the interim dividend on June 24, 2019 in respect of the first quarter of 2019, the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") acquired notional dividend shares under the Long-term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") and Deferred Bonus Plan ("DBP") as applicable, as set out below. Details of the LTIP and DBP can be found in the Royal Dutch Shell plc Annual Report and Form 20-F ended December 31, 2018 (www.shell.com/annualreport).
PDMR
Date Acquired
Share
Number of notional
Price per
Ben van Beurden
24 June 2019
RDSA
9,857.08
EUR 28.88
Jessica Uhl
24 June 2019
RDS.A
2,375.92
USD 65.86
John Abbott
24 June 2019
RDSB
2,739.00
GBP 25.99
Harry Brekelmans
24 June 2019
RDSA
2,745.84
EUR 28.88
Andrew Brown
24 June 2019
RDSB
2,749.74
GBP 25.99
Ronan Cassidy
24 June 2019
RDSB
2,283.60
GBP 25.99
Donny Ching
24 June 2019
RDSA
2,073.78
EUR 28.88
Maarten Wetselaar
24 June 2019
RDSA
2,764.04
EUR 28.88
The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.
This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
Anthony Clarke
Deputy Company Secretary
LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)
Ben
Last Name(s)
van Beurden
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status
Chief Executive Officer
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of
Description of the financial instrument
A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code
GB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP and DBP
Currency
EUR
Price
28.88
Volume
9,857.08
Total
284,672.47
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
9,857.08
28.88
284,672.47
Date of transaction
24/06/2019
Place of transaction
Outside a trading venue
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)
Jessica
Last Name(s)
Uhl
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status
Chief Financial Officer
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of
Description of the financial instrument
A American Depository Shares (RDS.A)
Identification Code
US7802592060
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP
Currency
USD
Price
65.86
Volume
2,375.92
Total
156,478.09
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
2,375.92
65.86
156,478.09
Date of transaction
24/06/2019
Place of transaction
Outside a trading venue
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)
John
Last Name(s)
Abbott
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status
Downstream Director
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of
Description of the financial instrument
B ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code
GB00B03MM408
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP and DBP
Currency
GBP
Price
25.99
Volume
2,739.00
Total
71,186.61
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
2,739.00
25.99
71,186.61
Date of transaction
24/06/2019
Place of transaction
Outside a trading venue
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)
Harry
Last Name(s)
Brekelmans
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status
Projects & Technology Director
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of
Description of the financial instrument
A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code
GB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP and DBP
Currency
EUR
Price
28.88
Volume
2,745.84
Total
79,299.86
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
2,745.84
28.88
79,299.86
Date of transaction
24/06/2019
Place of transaction
Outside a trading venue
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)
Andrew
Last Name(s)
Brown
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status
Upstream Director
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of
Description of the financial instrument
B ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code
GB00B03MM408
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP and DBP
Currency
GBP
Price
25.99
Volume
2,749.74
Total
71,465.74
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
2,749.74
25.99
71,465.74
Date of transaction
24/06/2019
Place of transaction
Outside a trading venue
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)
Ronan
Last Name(s)
Cassidy
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status
Chief Human Resources & Corporate Officer
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of
Description of the financial instrument
B ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code
GB00B03MM408
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP and DBP
Currency
GBP
Price
25.99
Volume
2,283.60
Total
59,350.76
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
2,283.60
25.99
59,350.76
Date of transaction
24/06/2019
Place of transaction
Outside a trading venue
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)
Donny
Last Name(s)
Ching
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status
Legal Director
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of
Description of the financial instrument
A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code
GB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP and DBP
Currency
EUR
Price
28.88
Volume
2,073.78
Total
59,890.77
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
2,073.78
28.88
59,890.77
Date of transaction
24/06/2019
Place of transaction
Outside a trading venue
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)
Maarten
Last Name(s)
Wetselaar
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status
Integrated Gas and New Energies Director
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of
Description of the financial instrument
A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code
GB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP and DBP
Currency
EUR
Price
28.88
Volume
2,764.04
Total
79,825.48
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
2,764.04
28.88
79,825.48
Date of transaction
24/06/2019
Place of transaction
Outside a trading venue
ENQUIRIES
Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550
Shell Investor Relations
Europe: + 31 70 377 4540
United States: +1 832 337 2034
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/royal-dutch-shell-plc--notification-and-public-disclosure-in-accordance-with-the-requirements-of-the-eu-market-abuse-regulation-of-transactions-by-persons-discharging-managerial-responsibilities-300875471.html
SOURCE Royal Dutch Shell plc
