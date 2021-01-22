SMI 10’932 0.2%  SPI 13’564 0.1%  Dow 30’997 -0.6%  DAX 13’874 -0.2%  Euro 1.0777 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’602 -0.4%  Gold 1’854 -0.9%  Bitcoin 29’603 8.6%  Dollar 0.8854 0.0%  Öl 55.2 -1.7% 

Börse & Trading für Anfänger - In diesem kostenlosen Kurs lernen Sie alles, was Sie für den Einstieg ins Trading wissen müssen. Trading birgt Risiken. -w-
22.01.2021 22:15:00

Royal DSM Selects MAAG Group for Expansion in Strand Pelletizing Business

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MAAG Group, part of Dover (NYSE: DOV), announced that it has been selected by Royal DSM to supply them with several automatic strand pelletizing lines (Jet Stream Granulation System – JSG) for the extensive modernization and expansion of their high-performance materials compounding plant in Evansville, IN.

(PRNewsfoto/Dover)

The automatic JSG strand pelletizing systems from MAAG Group are designed to achieve the highest throughput rates in plastics compounding. MAAG Group's JSG systems can be used across various pelletizing applications and are typically chosen by customers when a high level of automation and machine availability at the best possible pellet quality is required. The process handling is fully machine automated, and once the pelletizing process is set up, manual interaction is nearly eliminated. This makes the JSG systems particularly attractive for the pelletizing of highly filled compounding products, as well as high-quality recycling applications.

"For the last 20 years, MAAG Group's JSG systems have provided customers with a great advantage over normal strand pelletizing systems. The JSG machine is often used to process high-priced polymers, given the high level of automation which immediately feeds strand breaks back into the pelletizer during production," said Harald Zang, General Manager Sales, MAAG Group. "This avoids waste and increases the productivity of the machine, which helps generate increased turnover and profit for the customer."

Depending on customer needs, MAAG Group can set up its JSG systems with different features and process parameters, including to react on certain material properties and throughput ranges. With 65 years of experience in plastic pelletizing, MAAG Group takes care of the complete process know-how starting from the melt pump and offers a wide field of applications and tailored solutions for customers.

For more information about the MAAG Group products, please visit www.maag.com.

About MAAG Group:

MAAG Group is a broadly diversified global solutions provider with integrated and customizable systems in process technology for the polymer, chemical, petrochemical, pharmaceutical and food industries. Its Pump & Filtration Systems, Pelletizing Systems, Pulverizing Systems and Recycling Systems divisions consolidate the many years of experience and in-depth know-how of the AUTOMATIK, ETTLINGER, GALA, MAAG, REDUCTION and SCHEER product brands. MAAG Group currently employs over 1,000 people at production sites in Switzerland, Germany, Italy, the USA and China. Additional sales and service centers in France, Singapore, Taiwan, Malaysia, India, Thailand and Brazil ensure close attention to customers' needs. For more information, please visit www.maag.com.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale, operational agility, world-class engineering capability and customer intimacy to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of over 23,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.   

MAAG Group Contact:
Iris Fischer
+41 44 278 83 49
iris.fischer@maag.com 

Dover Media Contact:
Adrian Sakowicz, VP, Communications
(630) 743-5039
asakowicz@dovercorp.com      

Dover Investor Contact:
Andrey Galiuk, VP, Corporate Development and Investor Relations    
(630) 743-5131    
agaliuk@dovercorp.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/royal-dsm-selects-maag-group-for-expansion-in-strand-pelletizing-business-301213386.html

SOURCE Dover

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Alcon 65.46
1.43 %
ABB 26.71
0.68 %
Lonza Grp 599.20
0.67 %
Nestle 101.02
0.66 %
Roche Hldg G 318.45
0.54 %
UBS Group 13.15
-0.68 %
Sika 247.60
-0.88 %
Zurich Insur Gr 369.20
-1.15 %
LafargeHolcim 50.18
-1.41 %
Swiss Re 81.34
-1.60 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

16:12
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
15:03
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Daimler, Tesla
11:00
LATAM Economic Prospects
08:50
SMI-Anleger werden vorsichtiger
06:49
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Direkt am Widerstand / EUR/USD – Pullback?
21.01.21
State Street Global Advisors: Werden sich die ETF Trends in 2021 fortsetzen? | BX Swiss TV
21.01.21
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Spotify Technology SA, Walt Disney Co, Netflix Inc
mehr

Inside Fonds

20.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Japan
19.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Schweizer Aktien
18.01.21
Schroders: Ist die Deflation nach Europa zurückgekehrt?
mehr
State Street Global Advisors: Werden sich die ETF Trends in 2021 fortsetzen? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin bricht trotz Blackrock-Interesse um zehn Prozent ein
BB Biotech-Aktie zieht an: BB Biotech 2020 mit etwas höherem Gewinn
Zur Rose-Aktie mit neuem Allzeithoch: Zur Rose wächst 2020 oberhalb der eigenen Zielsetzung
JPMorgan mit spektakulärem Langfrist-Kursziel für Bitcoin
US-Börsen schliessen höher -- SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX schaltet Gang zurück -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich fester
Berkshire Hathaway mit schwacher Performance - Analyst sieht Trendwende kommen
Addex-Aktie schiesst hoch: Addex-Partner Janssen hat US-OK für Start von Epilepsie-Phase-IIa-Studie
Newron-Aktie springt zweistellig hoch: Newron schliesst Rekrutierung für Studie mit Evenamide ab
Ex-Bär-CEO Collardi will Finma-Rüge akzeptieren - Pictet drückt Vertrauen aus
EU-Kommission unterstützt Einführung eines digitalen Euro

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schliesst fester -- US-Börsen schließen relativ richtungslos -- DAX verkleinert Verluste bis zum Handelsende -- Asiatische Indizes gehen tiefer ins Wochenende
Die US-Indizes zeigen sich vor dem Wochenende schwächer. Der heimische Markt notierte am Freitag mit uneinheitlicher Tendenz, beim DAX kam es zu Verlusten. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es vor dem Wochenende abwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit