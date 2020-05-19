19.05.2020 00:34:00

Royal Caribbean Group To Hold Conference Call On Business Update And First Quarter

MIAMI, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) has scheduled a conference call for 10:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, Wednesday, May 20, 2020, to provide a business update.  The call will be available on-line at the company's investor relations website, www.rclinvestor.com.  To listen to the call by phone, please dial (877) 663-9606 in the US and Canada.  International phone calls should be made to (706) 758-4628. There is no passcode or meeting number. A replay of the webcast will be available at the same site for a month following the call.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) is a global cruise vacation Company that controls and operates four global brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara and Silversea Cruises.  The Company is also a 50% joint venture owner of the German brand TUI Cruises and a 49% shareholder of the Spanish brand Pullmantur Cruceros.  Together these brands operate a combined total of 62 ships with an additional 16 on order as of March 31, 2020.  They operate diverse itineraries around the world that call on all seven continents. Additional information can be found on www.royalcaribbean.com, www.celebritycruises.com, www.azamaraclubcruises.com, www.silversea.com, www.tuicruises.com, www.pullmantur.es, www.rclcorporate.com or www.rclinvestor.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/royal-caribbean-group-to-hold-conference-call-on-business-update-and-first-quarter-301061229.html

SOURCE Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

