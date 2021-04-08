Royal Bank of Canada announces election of directors

|
08.04.2021 22:39:00
TORONTO, April 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Royal Bank of Canada (RY on TSX and NYSE) announced today that the nominees listed in the Management Proxy Circular dated February 9, 2021, were elected as directors of RBC. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at its Annual Meeting of Common Shareholders earlier today are set out below.
Each of the following 12 nominees was elected as a Director.
Nominee
Votes For
% For
Votes Withheld
% Withheld
Andrew A. Chisholm
736,236,057
99.79%
1,553,069
0.21%
Jacynthe Côté
735,397,379
99.68%
2,391,747
0.32%
Toos N. Daruvala
735,958,018
99.75%
1,831,108
0.25%
David F. Denison
733,825,763
99.46%
3,963,363
0.54%
Cynthia Devine
736,030,416
99.76%
1,758,710
0.24%
David McKay
736,119,050
99.77%
1,670,076
0.23%
Kathleen Taylor
716,810,192
97.16%
20,978,934
2.84%
Maryann Turcke
735,958,013
99.75%
1,831,113
0.25%
Thierry Vandal
735,612,583
99.70%
2,176,543
0.30%
Bridget A. van Kralingen
733,881,838
99.47%
3,907,288
0.53%
Frank Vettese
736,130,776
99.78%
1,658,350
0.22%
Jeffery Yabuki
736,039,957
99.76%
1,749,169
0.24%
Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting will be available shortly at http://www.rbc.com/investorrelations/annual-meeting-reports.html and will be filed with Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.
About RBC
Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 86,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank, and one of the largest in the world based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our 17 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 34 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.
We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/community-social-impact.
SOURCE Royal Bank of Canada
Inside
Inside Fonds
Kann man bereits nach den ersten Monaten eine Handschrift von Biden erkennen? Heute zu Gast ist Alexander Berger, politischer Analyst bei Daubenthaler & Cie. Er wirft einen Blick über den Pazifik und auf was sich in den ersten Wochen und Monaten in den USA unter der neuen Regierung von Joe Biden tut. Im Gespräch mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, erklärt Alexander Berger, warum Bidens Programm «Buy American» gar nicht so weit entfernt von «America First» ist.
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow Jones schliesst stabil -- SMI beendet den Handel im Plus -- DAX schliesst wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen letztendlich uneinig
Am Donnerstag präsentierte sich der heimische Markt freundlich, während sich Anleger in Deutschland zurückhielten. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich am Donnerstag uneinheitlich. In Fernost tendierten die Indizes in verschiedene Richtungen.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}