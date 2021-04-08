Royal Bank of Canada announces election of directors

TORONTO, April 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Royal Bank of Canada (RY on TSX and NYSE) announced today that the nominees listed in the Management Proxy Circular dated February 9, 2021, were elected as directors of RBC. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at its Annual Meeting of Common Shareholders earlier today are set out below.

Each of the following 12 nominees was elected as a Director.

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Andrew A. Chisholm 736,236,057 99.79% 1,553,069 0.21% Jacynthe Côté 735,397,379 99.68% 2,391,747 0.32% Toos N. Daruvala 735,958,018 99.75% 1,831,108 0.25% David F. Denison 733,825,763 99.46% 3,963,363 0.54% Cynthia Devine 736,030,416 99.76% 1,758,710 0.24% David McKay 736,119,050 99.77% 1,670,076 0.23% Kathleen Taylor 716,810,192 97.16% 20,978,934 2.84% Maryann Turcke 735,958,013 99.75% 1,831,113 0.25% Thierry Vandal 735,612,583 99.70% 2,176,543 0.30% Bridget A. van Kralingen 733,881,838 99.47% 3,907,288 0.53% Frank Vettese 736,130,776 99.78% 1,658,350 0.22% Jeffery Yabuki 736,039,957 99.76% 1,749,169 0.24%

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting will be available shortly at http://www.rbc.com/investorrelations/annual-meeting-reports.html and will be filed with Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.

