08.04.2021 22:39:00

Royal Bank of Canada announces election of directors

TORONTO, April 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Royal Bank of Canada (RY on TSX and NYSE) announced today that the nominees listed in the Management Proxy Circular dated February 9, 2021, were elected as directors of RBC. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at its Annual Meeting of Common Shareholders earlier today are set out below.

Each of the following 12 nominees was elected as a Director.

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Andrew A. Chisholm

736,236,057

99.79%

1,553,069

0.21%

Jacynthe Côté

735,397,379

99.68%

2,391,747

0.32%

Toos N. Daruvala

735,958,018

99.75%

1,831,108

0.25%

David F. Denison

733,825,763

99.46%

3,963,363

0.54%

Cynthia Devine

736,030,416

99.76%

1,758,710

0.24%

David McKay

736,119,050

99.77%

1,670,076

0.23%

Kathleen Taylor

716,810,192

97.16%

20,978,934

2.84%

Maryann Turcke

735,958,013

99.75%

1,831,113

0.25%

Thierry Vandal

735,612,583

99.70%

2,176,543

0.30%

Bridget A. van Kralingen

733,881,838

99.47%

3,907,288

0.53%

Frank Vettese

736,130,776

99.78%

1,658,350

0.22%

Jeffery Yabuki

736,039,957

99.76%

1,749,169

0.24%

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting will be available shortly at http://www.rbc.com/investorrelations/annual-meeting-reports.html and will be filed with Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.

About RBC
Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 86,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank, and one of the largest in the world based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our 17 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 34 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.‎

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/community-social-impact.

SOURCE Royal Bank of Canada

﻿

