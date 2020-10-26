SMI 9’968 -0.6%  SPI 12’418 -0.7%  Dow 27’643 -2.4%  DAX 12’206 -3.5%  Euro 1.0721 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’112 -2.7%  Gold 1’905 0.4%  Dollar 0.9078 0.3%  Öl 40.5 -2.7% 
26.10.2020 16:15:00

Royal Bank of Canada announces dividend rates on NVCC Non-Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset First Preferred Shares Series BF and NVCC Non-Cumulative Floating Rate First Preferred Shares Series BG

TORONTO, Oct. 26, 2020 /CNW/ - Royal Bank of Canada (TSX: RY) (NYSE: RY) today announced the applicable dividend rates for its Non-Viability Contingent Capital (NVCC) Non-Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset First Preferred Shares, Series BF (RY.PR.M on TSX ) (the "Series BF shares") and NVCC Non-Cumulative Floating Rate First Preferred Shares, Series BG (the "Series BG shares").

RBC (CNW Group/Royal Bank of Canada)

With respect to any Series BF shares that remain outstanding after November 24, 2020, holders will be entitled to receive quarterly fixed rate non-cumulative preferential cash dividends, as and when declared by the Board of Directors of Royal Bank of Canada, subject to the provisions of the Bank Act (Canada).

The dividend rate for the 5-year period from and including November 24, 2020 to, but excluding, November 24, 2025 will be 3.00% for the Series BF shares, being equal to the 5-Year Government of Canada bond yield determined as of October 26, 2020 plus 2.62%, as determined in accordance with the terms of the Series BF shares.

With respect to any Series BG shares that may be issued on November 24, 2020, holders will be entitled to receive quarterly floating rate non-cumulative preferential cash dividends, calculated on the basis of the actual number of days elapsed in such quarterly period divided by 365, as and when declared by the Board of Directors of Royal Bank of Canada, subject to the provisions of the Bank Act (Canada).

The dividend rate for the floating rate period from and including November 24, 2020 to, but excluding, February 24, 2021 will be 2.71% for the Series BG shares, being equal to the 3-month Government of Canada Treasury Bill yield determined as of October 26, 2020 plus 2.62%, as determined in accordance with the terms of the Series BG shares.

Beneficial owners of Series BF shares who wish to exercise their conversion rights should instruct their broker or other nominee to exercise such rights on or prior to the deadline for notice of intention to convert, which is 5:00 p.m. (EST) on November 9, 2020.

SOURCE Royal Bank of Canada

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Roche Hldg G 299.40
0.67 %
Swisscom 471.40
0.34 %
UBS Group 11.25
-0.13 %
Lonza Grp 574.20
-0.14 %
SGS 2’376.00
-0.17 %
Part Grp Hldg 838.20
-2.03 %
Swiss Life Hldg 329.90
-2.14 %
The Swatch Grp 203.40
-2.35 %
CieFinRichemont 61.48
-2.41 %
LafargeHolcim 41.33
-2.73 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

14:11
Vontobel: Sie haben die Wahl - Trump oder Biden Basket?
11:50
Die Lage spitzt sich zu
10:00
From Inflation to Weather, Challenges for Commodities
23.10.20
Wie funktioniert das VP Bank Corona – Krisenbarometer? | BX Swiss TV
23.10.20
SMI leicht stabilisiert
22.10.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit JB 95.00% Kapitalschutz-Zertifikat mit Barriere auf XPT/USD
16.10.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Amazon, Netflix, The Walt Disney Company
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

22.10.20
Schroders: Schroder Institutional Investor Study 2020: Anleger setzen weiterhin auf Private Assets
21.10.20
Schroders: Warum Nachhaltigkeit für Metropolen so wichtig ist
20.10.20
Schroders: Behavioral Finance: Wie lässt sich das Bedürfnis nach nachhaltigen Anlagen erklären?
mehr
Wie funktioniert das VP Bank Corona – Krisenbarometer? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Siegfried-CEO: Investitionen in Abfüllanlage für BioNTech lohnen sich - Siegfried-Aktie im Minus
Nach Buffett-Einstieg: Daurm sind japanische Aktien einen Blick wert
Darum entscheidet sich am Tag der US-Wahl auch das Schicksal von Uber und Lyft
SAP kappt Ziele wegen Corona und Schwenk zur Cloud - Aktie stürzt zweistellig ab
Dow Jones unter 28.000 Punkten -- SMI mit Abschlägen -- DAX tiefrot -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus
Julius Bär hält anscheinend Bonuszahlungen für Ex-Chefs Collardi und Hodler zurück - Aktie in Rot
ARYZTA beendet Übernahmegespräche mit Investmentfirma Elliot - ARYZTA-Aktie unter Druck
SNB dürfte im dritten Quartal Gewinn von rund 15 Milliarden Franken ausweisen - SNB-Aktie etwas leichter
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 43: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Ausblick: KKR Real Estate Finance Trust verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow Jones unter 28.000 Punkten -- SMI mit Abschlägen -- DAX tiefrot -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus
An den US-Märkten werden am Montag Abschläge verbucht. Der heimische Markt bewegt sich im Minus. Der deutsche Leitindex notiert ebenfalls deutlich tiefer. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten waren zum Wochenstart Minuszeichen zu sehen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit