01.06.2021 23:03:00

Royal Alliances Announces Growth Investment from Vegvisir Capital

DALLAS, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Alliances Inc. ("Royal Alliances"), the leading SaaS software provider of postage discount identification, mail tracking, and payment solutions to the US mailing industry, has secured a majority growth investment from Vegvisir Capital ("Vegvisir"), a firm that invests in growing technology companies that sit at the intersection of software, data, and payments. The investment will support the company's expansion of its product offering, service capabilities, and sales channels.

Founded in 2012, Royal Alliances has developed the only software-enabled postage marketplace in the industry. The software platform is the 'system of record' for customer postage calculation, discount qualification, and payment. The solution ingests full or pre-negotiated priced per piece mail then aggregates the volume based on the 5-digit zip code, sorts and delivers the mail to the United States Postal Service ("USPS") via its physical pre-sort service facility or its partners. The company processes over $100 million in annual postage spend and is used daily by several types of customers including leading financial services, insurance, government, commercial printers, and pre-sort service providers.

"Our solution was developed to bring technological innovation, supply chain transparency, and data intelligence to help our customers manage a significant spend category for the delivery of their critical customer communication," said Aaron McDaniel, co-founder and CEO of Royal Alliances. "Vegvisir's investment will allow us to accelerate our product roadmap and expand our service offering to better serve our growing list customers. We are excited to partner with Vegvisir on this next phase of growth."

Aaron McDaniel along with co-founder and COO, Jerry Lammons, will continue to lead Royal Alliances. The team has decades of industry experience, and this domain expertise was the foundational element of the technology platform. The company will continue to operate out of Dallas, TX and Detroit, MI.

"Royal Alliances invested heavily to build an innovative, cloud-based platform to automate the supply chain, improve efficiency, and reduce delivery costs in a $30+ billion market," said Kyle Reesing, Founder and Managing Partner at Vegvisir. "When we met Aaron and the team, we were energized by the company's differentiated product, market-leading service capabilities, and data reconciliation tools that position Royal Alliances as an industry leader. We look forward to working with Aaron and the entire Royal Alliances team moving forward."

About Royal Alliances

Founded in 2012, Royal Alliances has developed the only cloud-based postage marketplace for the US mail industry. The solution identifies postage discounts, adjusts mail volume, in real-time, to aggregate postage payments to the USPS. The company serves customers across financial services, insurance, and government verticals for first-class mail as well as some the leading direct mail organizations. The company's spend management and mail tracking software help improve supply chain transparency and reduce costs. For more information, please visit www.royalalliances.com.

About Vegvisir Capital

Vegvisir Capital invests in growing B2B software and services companies at an inflection point. Vegvisir looks for established core products in large markets that sit at the intersection of software, data, and payments. This business model focus enables deal structure flexibility, aids in the value creation process, and builds strong founder, executive and industry relationships. For more information, please visit www.vegvisircapital.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/royal-alliances-announces-growth-investment-from-vegvisir-capital-301303382.html

SOURCE Vegvisir Capital; Royal Alliances Inc.

﻿

