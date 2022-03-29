Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
Rovio Aktie
29.03.2022 10:05:00

Rovio Entertainment Corp.: Rovio Entertainment Corporation names Lotta Vuoristo as Chief People Officer and member of the leadership team 

Rovio
7.44 EUR
Rovio Entertainment Corporation, the creator of Angry Birds franchise, has appointed Dr. Econ. Lotta Vuoristo as Chief People Officer (CPO). She will start in this role on June 1 and will be based in Rovio headquarters in Espoo, Finland. Vuoristo will also become a member of Rovio’s leadership team. 

Lotta Vuoristo joins Rovio from KONE, where she has been serving as Head of Culture Journey. In her new role she will lead the HR team and will be in charge of human resources, people development and talent acquisition. She has vast experience working with topics around culture and values, change management and leadership development. Lotta Vuoristo has a doctorate in economics (Dr. Econ.) and has years of experience in strategic HR as well as in human motivation.

"I have great admiration for Rovio’s creative teams and am thus very excited to join the company. I look forward to working together and contributing to Rovio’s growth and success in this fast-moving industry”, says Lotta Vuoristo.

"Rovians are the secret to our success. Driving long-term growth and executing our strategy means that we have to continuously foster a great culture where creativity and innovation can blossom. We want to always be improving as an organisation, and we want to be the best employer we can be. Lotta’s strong track record not only in HR but also in corporate culture and values makes her an excellent match for this position and for Rovio. I am confident that she will do an excellent job!” says Rovio CEO Alex Pelletier-Normand.  

Rovio in brief
Rovio Entertainment Corporation is a global mobile-first games company that creates, develops and publishes mobile games, which have been downloaded over 5 billion times. Rovio is best known for the global Angry Birds brand, which started as a popular mobile game in 2009, and has since evolved from games to various entertainment, animations and consumer products in brand licensing. Rovio has produced The Angry Birds Movie (2016), and it’s sequel, The Angry Birds Movie 2 was released in 2019. The company offers multiple mobile games and has seven games studios – two in Espoo (Finland), one in Stockholm (Sweden), Copenhagen (Denmark), Montreal and Toronto (Canada), as well as a subsidiary in Izmir (Turkey) called Ruby Games, which was acquired in 2021. Most of the employees are based in Finland where Rovio is headquartered. The company’s shares are listed on the main list of Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange with the trading code ROVIO.   


