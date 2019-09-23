+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Umfrage zum Thema ETFs +++ -w-
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
23.09.2019 09:00:00

Rovio Entertainment Corp.: Invitation to Capital Markets Day 2019

Rovio Entertainment Corporation                    Press Release                          Sept. 23, 2019


Invitation to Rovio Entertainment’s Capital Markets Day 2019

(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in %
Amazon.com Inc. / Apple Inc. / Alphabet Inc. (A) / Microsoft Corp. 49783719 55.00 % 9.20 %
Nestlé / Novartis / Roche GS / Swiss Re 49783720 69.00 % 8.00 %
Apple Inc. / Microsoft Corp. / Walt Disney Co. 49783565 55.00 % 8.00 %

Rovio Entertainment hereby invites analysts, institutional investors and financial media to participate in Capital Markets Day on Monday November 4th, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. EET. Address: Kluuvikatu 4, 00100 Helsinki, Finland.

The purpose of the Capital Markets Day is to provide an overview on Rovio’s strategy including a deep dive on games portfolio and growth strategy. Presentations will be held by Rovio’s senior management, led by CEO Kati Levoranta.

Lunch will be served at 12:00 p.m - 1:00 p.m., presentations will start at 1:00 p.m and finish at 4:00 p.m. Canapes will be served after the presentations until 5:30 p.m. A more detailed agenda of Rovio’s Capital Markets Day will be sent to the registered participants closer to the event and published on Rovio’s website at www.rovio.com/investors.

Please confirm your participation by email RovioIR@rovio.com or tel. +358 40 485 8985 by October 18, 2019, as the seats are limited.

The event can be followed live at www.rovio.com/investors. The Capital Markets Day materials will be published in English on Rovio’s website at www.rovio.com/investors by the end of the day.


ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION

Kati Levoranta, CEO


More information:
RovioIR@rovio.com
Rovio IR: +358 40 485 8985

About Rovio:

Rovio Entertainment Corporation is a global, games-first entertainment company that creates, develops and publishes mobile games, which have been downloaded 4.5 billion times so far. The Company is best known for the global Angry Birds brand, which started as a popular mobile game in 2009, and has since evolved from games to various entertainment and consumer products in brand licensing. Today, the Company offers multiple mobile games, animations and has produced The Angry Birds Movie, which opened number one in theatres in 50 countries. Its sequel, The Angry Birds Movie 2, released worldwide in August 2019. Rovio is headquartered in Finland and the company's shares are listed on the main list of Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange with the trading code ROVIO. (www.rovio.com)

Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu Roviomehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Roviomehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

20.09.19
Saudi-Arabien kaschiert Probleme zu Hause
20.09.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Johnson & Johnson, Walt Disney Co, 3M Co
20.09.19
Vontobel: derimail - 100% Kapitalschutz-Chance mit «Lock-in-Feature»
20.09.19
SMI - Optimisten übernehmen das Ruder
20.09.19
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Fallender Trendkanal klar intakt / Adecco – Aufwärtskorrektur beendet?
17.09.19
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV
16.09.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

12.09.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: September 2019
12.09.19
Schroders: Wie geht es weiter für Chinas A-Aktien?
06.09.19
Was bedeuten niedrige (und weiter sinkende) US-Zinsen für Anleger in Immobilien und Verbriefungen?
mehr
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Rovio 4.22 0.49% Rovio

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

KW 38: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Tim Draper prophezeit einen Bitcoinkurs von über 250'000 US-Dollar
Bitcoin zum Schleuderpreis: Hier erhielt man Coins für nur 8'000 Dollar je Münze
Deshalb gibt der Eurokurs zum Franken ab
SMI in Rot -- DAX startet schwächer -- Asiatische Indizes unter Druck
Sonntagstrend: Union legt leicht zu - Grüne und SPD unverändert
Überlebenskampf von Thomas Cook spitzt sich zu
Deutsche zweifeln laut Umfrage an Wirksamkeit des Klimapakets
Boeing entschädigt Icelandair wegen 737-Max-Flugverbot
China senkt neuen Referenzzins erneut

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI in Rot -- DAX startet schwächer -- Asiatische Indizes unter Druck
Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt startet die neue Woche mit Verlusten. Asiens Börsen zeigen sich am Montag mit negativen Vorzeichen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB