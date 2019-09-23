Rovio Entertainment Corp.: Invitation to Capital Markets Day 2019

Rovio Entertainment Corporation Press Release Sept. 23, 2019





Invitation to Rovio Entertainment’s Capital Markets Day 2019

Rovio Entertainment hereby invites analysts, institutional investors and financial media to participate in Capital Markets Day on Monday November 4th, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. EET. Address: Kluuvikatu 4, 00100 Helsinki, Finland.

The purpose of the Capital Markets Day is to provide an overview on Rovio’s strategy including a deep dive on games portfolio and growth strategy. Presentations will be held by Rovio’s senior management, led by CEO Kati Levoranta.

Lunch will be served at 12:00 p.m - 1:00 p.m., presentations will start at 1:00 p.m and finish at 4:00 p.m. Canapes will be served after the presentations until 5:30 p.m. A more detailed agenda of Rovio’s Capital Markets Day will be sent to the registered participants closer to the event and published on Rovio’s website at www.rovio.com/investors.

Please confirm your participation by email RovioIR@rovio.com or tel. +358 40 485 8985 by October 18, 2019, as the seats are limited.

The event can be followed live at www.rovio.com/investors. The Capital Markets Day materials will be published in English on Rovio’s website at www.rovio.com/investors by the end of the day.





