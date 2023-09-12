Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Rovio Aktie [Valor: 38338982 / ISIN: FI4000266804]
12.09.2023 14:00:00

Rovio Entertainment Corp.: Decisions of the Extraordinary General Meeting and the organizing meeting of the Board of Directors

Rovio
9.19 EUR -0.11%
Kaufen Verkaufen

ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE September 12, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. EEST

Decisions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Rovio Entertainment Corporation

The Extraordinary General Meeting of Rovio Entertainment Corporation was held on September 12, 2023, beginning at 1.00 p.m. at the company’s premises, at Keilaranta 7, 02150 Espoo, Finland.

The Extraordinary General Meeting supported all the proposals made to the meeting.

Election and remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors

The General Meeting decided that the Board of Directors shall comprise three (3) members.

Mr. Shuji Utsumi, Mr. Tatsuyuki Miyazaki and Mr. Alexandre Pelletier-Normand were elected members of the Board of Directors for the term of office commencing at the close of the Extraordinary General Meeting and ending at the close of the next Annual General Meeting.

Shuji Utsumi was elected Chair of the Board of Directors and Tatsuyuki Miyazaki Vice Chair of the Board of Directors.

No remuneration is paid to the elected members of the Board of Directors. The elected members of the Board of Directors shall be compensated for reasonable travel and other expenses directly arising from their Board work.

The members of the preceding Board of Directors elected by the Annual General Meeting held on April 3, 2023, are paid remuneration pursuant to the decision of the said Annual General Meeting, in proportion to the length of their term of office.

Disbandment of the Shareholders’ Nomination Board

The General Meeting decided to disband the company’s Shareholders’ Nomination Board with immediate effect.

Decisions taken by the organizing meeting of the Board of Directors

In its organizing meeting, which was held immediately after the Extraordinary General Meeting, the Board of Directors resolved to disband the Board committees, the Audit Committee and the Remuneration Committee, with immediate effect, and the Board of Directors shall be responsible for the duties of an Audit Committee.

In consideration of Sega Europe Limited owning more than 90 percent of Rovio Entertainment Corporation's issued and outstanding shares and that the redemption proceeding in respect of the remaining minority shares in Rovio Entertainment Corporation has been initiated and Rovio Entertainment Corporation's shares will be delisted from Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd as soon as permitted and practicable under applicable laws, the Finnish Corporate Governance Code will no longer be complied with in full.

In Espoo, September 12, 2023

ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION
THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Additional information:
Minna Raitanen, General Counsel
tel. +358 40 730 3442 (Investor Relations phone)

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Principal media
https://investors.rovio.com/en

 


Inside Trading & Investment

