Rouxbe Named Best Gift for Foodies in USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rouxbe, the leading online culinary school, has been named the Best Gift for Foodies in the USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. The news comes just weeks before Rouxbe is set to hold their biggest sale ever - 40 percent off all courses - which will officially be available November 27.

Rouxbe was selected as one of the 20 finalists from hundreds of recommendations for food-centric gift ideas this holiday season. Nominations are sourced by a panel of food and travel industry experts, including editors from USA Today and 10best.com, and winners were chosen based on votes from USA Today readers over a period of four weeks.

"We are thrilled USA Today readers have recognized Rouxbe as a great gift for anyone interested in improving their skills in the kitchen," said Ken Rubin, Chief Culinary Officer at Rouxbe. "Rouxbe courses are a thoughtful gift for friends and family who are passionate about food and health, whether they are beginners in the kitchen, or practically professional chefs."

Rouxbe, the world's leading online culinary school, offers courses developed by a team of world-class chef educators and former culinary school executives. Whether to gain confidence in the kitchen, transition to a healthier diet and lifestyle or professionals wanting to expand their skill sets, Rouxbe has plenty of gift options for everyone.

Annual Memberships are just $99.99 and allow anyone to learn at their own pace and to select which topics interest them most, from knife skills to how to make pasta to mastering the fry pan. Other options include a Professional Cook Certification, which is a comprehensive 200-hour course that covers material and instructional content found in top professional culinary schools, with a focus on foundational technique. Rouxbe also offers a Plant-Based Professional Certification, which offers in-depth instruction in plant-based culinary arts with a focus on the application of core techniques.

Gift givers can just choose a gift card option on https://rouxbe.com/gifts and select who to send it to. A personalized e-card can also be scheduled to arrive at a specific date and time, and recipients can then redeem the gift immediately online.

This year's USA Today No. 1 ranking comes on the heels of Rouxbe announcing its best Cyber Monday deal ever: 40% off all courses. The sale will be live on https://rouxbe.com beginning November 27 and will end at midnight PT on Monday, December 2.

For more information, visit http://www.Rouxbe.com.

About Rouxbe

Rouxbe, the world's leading online culinary school, was founded in 2005 to train people of all abilities to become better, more confident – even healthier – cooks in kitchens around the world. With high definition videos, world-class instructors, peer support and interactive assignments, Rouxbe has set the bar as the new standard in culinary education, providing certificate-level instruction not only to quality restaurants and hospitality organizations but also to serious home cooks and career changers. Rouxbe's revolutionary online platform delivers cutting edge e-learning solutions that drive and measure learning outcomes and engagement while providing effective, lower-cost alternatives for training professional cooks. Over 110 hours of foundational training are available in English, Spanish, French, Mandarin and Arabic to hundreds of thousands of cooks in 180 countries. Rouxbe programs are also recognized by both the American Culinary Federation Education Foundation and by WorldChefs as approved training programs.

For more information and the latest news about Rouxbe, please visit http://www.rouxbe.com.

