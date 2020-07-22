Rothman Orthopaedics Continues Expansion with Cornerstone Office in Paramus, N.J.

PARAMUS, N.J., July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rothman Orthopaedic Institute, an internationally-recognized leader in orthopaedic care, announces the opening of its new, state-of-the art office in Paramus, N.J. on Monday, July 27th, 2020. Located at 80 East State Highway 4, Suite 490 and easily accessible from the Garden State Parkway and route 17, physicians will treat various conditions of the spine, hand & wrist, foot & ankle, shoulder & elbow as well as sports medicine. In addition to serving as Rothman Orthopaedics base location in Northern New Jersey, Paramus adds a key footprint in Rothman's now 15 locations across the state.

"We are really excited about the continued growth of Rothman Orthopaedics in the Northern New Jersey market," said Alexander R. Vaccaro, MD, PhD, MBA, President of Rothman Orthopaedic Institute, Richard H. Rothman Professor and Chairman of the Department of Orthopaedics, and Professor of Neurosurgery at Thomas Jefferson University and Hospitals. "In addition to our offices in Montvale and Rutherford, the accessibility of this location will allow us to provide top-notch orthopaedic services to our patients in this region—we look forward to continuing to bring the best musculoskeletal care to Bergen County and beyond."

"Rothman Orthopaedics has some of the best orthopaedic providers in the world, and we are thrilled about the opening of our hub and the expansion of our practice in North Jersey," said Dr. Frank Alberta, orthopaedic surgeon at Rothman Orthopaedic Institute. "As a practicing physician in Bergen County for many years, it was very important to us and the community that we established this state-of-the-art facility nearby our health system partner, Hackensack-Meridian, which enables us to continue to improve patients' lives with first-class treatment and in-network care."

Modeled after Rothman's larger offices in Philadelphia, P.A. and Southern New Jersey, the 22,000 sq. ft. location will include 24 exam rooms, orthotics, an injection suite, x-ray and 3,000 sq. ft. dedicated to physical and hand therapy. This will allow Rothman Orthopaedic patients to receive the highest quality of treatment and service all under one roof. Physicians seeing patients at this office include:



Dr. Frank Alberta – Shoulder & Elbow

– Shoulder & Elbow Dr. Rocco Bassora – Sports Medicine

– Sports Medicine Dr. John Koerner - Spine

- Spine Dr. Mark Nathanson – Podiatric Medicine

– Podiatric Medicine Dr. Samir Sodha – Hand & Wrist

With 40 locations open by the end of the year, Rothman Orthopaedic Institute orthopaedists treat patients throughout New Jersey, Pennsylvania and New York with high quality, compassionate and affordable musculoskeletal care that is supported by the latest evidence-based medicine. For more information about Rothman Orthopaedics, please call 1-888-636-7840 or visit RothmanNJ.com.

###

About Rothman Orthopaedic Institute

Rothman Orthopaedic Institute is a world-leader in the field of orthopaedics providing communities in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York with high-quality, compassionate and affordable musculoskeletal care that is grounded in evidence-based medicine—the results of which will exceed expectations.

Rothman Orthopaedic Institute orthopaedists treat patients at nearly 40 office locations, two of which include orthopaedic urgent care clinics. Rothman also has surgical privileges at 58 facilities across the tristate region. With experts in nine orthopaedic sub-specialties including spine, hip and knee, foot and ankle, shoulder and elbow, hand and wrist, sports medicine, physical medicine and rehabilitation, orthopaedic oncology and trauma, Rothman Orthopaedic Institute is recognized for excellence in clinical treatment methods, research, education and technology.

Consistently recognized as national and regional "Top Docs," Rothman Orthopaedic Institute is proud to be the official team physicians for the Philadelphia Eagles, Phillies, 76ers, the iconic Radio City Rockettes, The Big East Conference, as well as over 40 college and high school teams.

For more information about Rothman Orthopaedic Institute, please call 1-800-321-9999 or visit http://www.RothmanOrtho.com.

SOURCE Rothman Orthopaedic Institute