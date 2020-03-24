Rotary Lift's New ARO22 High-Capacity Alignment Lift Provides Flexible Repair Options

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The new ARO22 Alignment Lift by Rotary, part of Vehicle Service Group (VSG) and Dover (NYSE: DOV), makes it easier for shops to service a wider range of vehicles. This lift is the highest capacity, open-front alignment lift on the market and can handle everything from passenger vehicles to larger work trucks.

The alignment-ready lift has a 26-inch-wide platform runway with 40-inch spacing in between. It is also equipped with air-operated rolling jacks, including a 9,000-pound-capacity front jack and a low-profile, 15,000-pound-capacity rear jack. With these features, the ARO22 can accommodate vehicles ranging from low-profile Class 1 passenger vehicles to Class 5 vehicles weighing up to 22,000 pounds.

"This lift was designed to accommodate the widest range of vehicles and enhance technician productivity, which is key to helping shops boost profitability," said John Uhl, Director of Product Management for Rotary. "It's important for shops to have the flexibility they need to tackle anything from alignments and tire repairs to brake and suspension work."

The lift's air-locking rear steer plates are operated through a power column that eliminates the manual process of setting pins, allowing for a quality alignment, while LED lights integrated into the runway platforms illuminate the under car to improve the work environment. This feature replaces the need for auxiliary lighting and enables technicians to focus on repairs and adjustments.

The optional SmartFILLTM integrated air inflation system lets technicians set the tires to the desired PSI while performing other work and has an optional dual tire filling capability that enables separate pressure settings for front- and rear-axle tires.

Understanding that safety is critical in any shop, the systems patented articulating roller system and oversized front columns are designed to help evenly distribute the load balance, while the Sentinel Lock™ system features oversized slack cables and a guide arm to ensure the lock latch stays in place. This helps extend the life of the lift and allows technicians to safely and easily set up a vehicle and quickly make repairs.

"Keeping a shop efficient and productive are top priorities for our customers, and to achieve that, it's important to have the right equipment in place," added Uhl. "We have been an industry leader for 95 years, and it's important for us to continue to produce quality equipment that helps speed up repairs, boost accuracy and gives technicians what they need for safety and reliability."

The ARO22 lift is compatible with Rotary's technician-friendly towerless alignment systems and with other alignment systems on the market.

To learn more about the ARO22 Alignment Lift, visit rotarylift.com/product/aro22/, contact your local Rotary distributor, or call 800-640-5438.

For more information about the full line of Rotary lifts and wheel service products, visit www.rotarylift.com.

About Rotary:

Rotary is the leading manufacturer of vehicle lifts and wheel service products for use in professional automotive service, commercial truck and transit industries. In 1925, Peter Lunati designed, built and patented the first fully hydraulic automotive lift and gave rise to a new industry. Rotary's pursuit of innovation has built one of the world's most trusted lifts designed to increase shop efficiency and productivity. Today, there are more Rotary Lift products used in vehicle repair facilities around the world than any other brand.

Rotary is a Vehicle Service Group (VSG) brand and part of Dover's Engineered Products segment. VSG comprises 13 major vehicle lifting, wheel service, diagnostic and collision repair brands: Rotary Lift, Chief Collision Technology, Forward Lift, Direct-Lift, Ravaglioli, Hanmecson, Revolution, Elektron, Blitz, Nogra, Butler, Space and Sirio. With its American headquarters in Madison, Indiana, VSG has operations worldwide, including ISO 9001-certified manufacturing centers in North America, Europe and Asia.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer with annual revenue of over $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com .

