Rostec discusses implementation of civil projects with China as part of Russia-China EXPO

HARBIN, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rostec State Corporation traditionally participates in Russia-China EXPO in Harbin, which is held on June 15-19 this year. At the exhibition, Corporation's representatives and Chinese partners discussed projects in different areas -- aircraft industry, machine industry, electronics.

The Chinese representatives were informed of modern civil projects of Rostec's holding companies. The Russian Helicopters Holding Company demonstrated video content about modern Russian civil helicopters -- Ka-226T, Ansat and Ka-62, as well as about Mi-17 and Ka-32A11VS helicopters that were used in China successfully. The UEC Holding Company submitted materials about new engines such as PD-14 and VK-2500 designed for the newest Russian airplanes and helicopters.

In addition, as part of the forum, the sides discussed the further development of the technological partnership with China in production and creation of LNG infrastructure. For Rostec, it is one of the most promising areas of the bilateral cooperation. In November 2018, a strategic partnership agreement between the Corporation and YCPC (Shaanxi Yanchang Petroleum (Group) Co) came into force. It implies cooperation in several strategic areas, including localization of fuel systems for truck transport, technologies for natural gas processing with production of LNG and the respective infrastructure.

"Rostec traditionally participates in Russia-China EXPO. For us, it's a good opportunity to discuss with our Chinese partners development of the cooperation in a wide range of areas, including projects under the Belt and Road Concept," said Victor Kladov, Rostec's Director for International Cooperation and Regional Policy. "Of course civil aviation is a special area of our relationship. In this field, the largest modern joint projects of China and Russia are implemented -- the AHL heavy helicopter and the CR929 wide-body long-range airliner. Moreover, our civil and multi-purpose machines, such as Ansat, Ka-226T or Mi-171A2, have great potential for the application in China and arouse interest from Chinese partners."

Rostec continues implementing an ambitious aviation cluster development program in accordance with the approved Strategy, the main objectives of which are development of civilian production, improvement of operating efficiency, and entering the world markets by 2025. As part of SPIEF 2019, Rostec's holding companies UEC and Russian Helicopters entered into agreements on financing civil aviation projects for more than $600 mln.

