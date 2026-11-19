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19.11.2026 22:46:50
Ross Stores Raises FY26 Earnings Outlook After Strong Q3 Results, Stock Down 7% In After-hours
(RTTNews) - Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST), an off-price apparel and home fashion retailer, on Thursday reported strong third-quarter results, with sales and earnings increasing from last year, reflecting higher customer traffic and continued strength in its marketing initiatives. The company raised its full-year earnings outlook. However, Ross Stores stock tanked 7% in after-hours trading.
Net income for the third quarter rose to $606.3 million or $1.91 per share from $511.9 million or $1.58 per share in the year-ago quarter. Total sales increased 12% to $6.26 billion from $5.60 billion.
Operating margin improved 70 basis points to 12.3%, exceeding the company's planned range of 11.7% to 12.0%. Comparable store sales increased 8%, following a 7% gain in the prior-year period, with customer traffic serving as the primary growth driver.
Looking ahead, Ross expects fourth-quarter comparable store sales growth of 4% to 5% and earnings per share of $2.16 to $2.25, representing growth of 8% to 13%.
The company raised its fiscal 2026 earnings per share outlook to a range of $8.75 to $8.84, including the approximately $0.60 benefit from tariff refunds. Previously, the company expected earnings of $8.61 to $8.77 per share.
Ross opened 51 stores during the third quarter, comprising 41 Ross Dress for Less and 10 dd's DISCOUNTS locations, completing its plan to open 115 stores during fiscal 2026.
ROST closed Thursday's trading at $219.88, down $7.76 or 3.41%, on the Nasdaq. In the after-hours trading, the stock slipped $15.37 or 6.99%.
Trading Signals: Swisscom - Zu viel des Guten?
Der „Blaue Riese“ zählt 2026 zu den Top-Performern des europäischen Telekomsektors. Jetzt steht die relativ hoch bewertete Swisscom-Aktie allerdings vor einem markanten Widerstand – Trader könnten darauf spekulieren, dass der Large Cap nach unten abprallt.Weiterlesen!
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