|
09.02.2020 01:47:00
Ross Bicycles LLC and the Creator of the Sport of Factory Mountain Bike Racing Randy Ross, Launch W.A.R Bikes
LAS VEGAS, Feb. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Randy Ross and Shaun Ross from the Ross Bikes Family look to disrupt the bicycle industry in 2020 with a bold new bicycle brand out of Las Vegas Nevada called W.A.R.
The new W.A.R BIKES brand is a tribute to the Ross family's original bicycle company, (Ross Bicycles Inc) that started as a military supply company. W.A.R and the Ross family are committing to donating a percentage of all W.A.R Bicycle sales to wounded veteran charities as a thank you for their service and show of appreciation to our armed forces.
W.A.R will be introducing a completely new line of bicycles including Full Suspension Mountain Bikes, Hard Tail Mountain Bikes, Electric Bikes, Gravel Bikes, Cruiser Bikes, BMX Bikes, and Juvenile Bikes. Pre-orders are scheduled to go live early 2020 on WarBicycles.com with bikes starting to ship in the second quarter.
W.A.R has a few industry firsts including proprietary frame designs, suspension, and components planned for the new 2020 lineup.
Ross Bicycles LLC is now accepting applications for employment to promote its new brand W.A.R.
"We Are Revolutionary, We Are Riders, We Are Ross" W.A.R
For more information contact:
W.A.R Bicycles
https://warbicycles.com
Info@WarBicycles.com
844-897-6222
Related Files
LOGO1.png
Related Images
w-a-r-logo.png
W.A.R Logo
W.A.R Bicycles Logo and Headbadge
Related Links
W.A.R Bicycles
Ross Bicycles History
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ross-bicycles-llc-and-the-creator-of-the-sport-of-factory-mountain-bike-racing-randy-ross-launch-war-bikes-301001517.html
SOURCE Ross Bicycles LLC
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
SMI und DAX verabschieden sich mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- Wall Street schwächer -- Asiens Börsen geben letztlich nach
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Die heimischen sowie die deutsche Börse gaben am Freitag nach. An der Wall Street zogen sich Anleger zurück. An Asiens Börsen kam es vor dem Wochenende zu Gewinnmitnahmen.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}