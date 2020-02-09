09.02.2020 01:47:00

Ross Bicycles LLC and the Creator of the Sport of Factory Mountain Bike Racing Randy Ross, Launch W.A.R Bikes

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Randy Ross and Shaun Ross from the Ross Bikes Family look to disrupt the bicycle industry in 2020 with a bold new bicycle brand out of Las Vegas Nevada called W.A.R.

The new W.A.R BIKES brand is a tribute to the Ross family's original bicycle company, (Ross Bicycles Inc) that started as a military supply company. W.A.R and the Ross family are committing to donating a percentage of all W.A.R Bicycle sales to wounded veteran charities as a thank you for their service and show of appreciation to our armed forces.

W.A.R will be introducing a completely new line of bicycles including Full Suspension Mountain Bikes, Hard Tail Mountain Bikes, Electric Bikes, Gravel Bikes, Cruiser Bikes, BMX Bikes, and Juvenile Bikes. Pre-orders are scheduled to go live early 2020 on WarBicycles.com with bikes starting to ship in the second quarter.

W.A.R has a few industry firsts including proprietary frame designs, suspension, and components planned for the new 2020 lineup.

Ross Bicycles LLC is now accepting applications for employment to promote its new brand W.A.R.

"We Are Revolutionary, We Are Riders, We Are Ross" W.A.R

For more information contact:

W.A.R Bicycles

https://warbicycles.com

Info@WarBicycles.com

844-897-6222

Related Files

LOGO1.png

Related Images

w-a-r-logo.png
W.A.R Logo
W.A.R Bicycles Logo and Headbadge

Related Links

W.A.R Bicycles

Ross Bicycles History

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ross-bicycles-llc-and-the-creator-of-the-sport-of-factory-mountain-bike-racing-randy-ross-launch-war-bikes-301001517.html

SOURCE Ross Bicycles LLC

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

07.02.20
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
07.02.20
Coronavirus hat Rohstoffmärkte doch noch im Griff
07.02.20
SMI schliesst erstmals über 11.000 Punkten
07.02.20
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Kehrt in Abwärtstrendkanal ein / LafargeHolcim – Droht ein langfristiger Kursrückgang?
06.02.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.10% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (63%) auf Danone SA, Daimler AG, Unilever NV
03.02.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
30.01.20
Virus und Unternehmenszahlen sorgen für Auf und Ab | BX Swiss TV
23.01.20
SONIA: Höchste Zeit, die Zinsen zu senken
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

07.02.20
Schroders: Die Dominanz der US-Superstar-Unternehmen und die Konsequenzen für Anleger
07.02.20
Schroders: Umweltgerechtes Wachstum: Der Traum einer kohlenstoffarmen Welt?
30.01.20
Schroders: Wie nachhaltiges Investieren unsere zunehmende Öko-Angst beruhigen könnte
mehr
Virus und Unternehmenszahlen sorgen für Auf und Ab | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Coronavirus: Roche, Novartis und Co. müssen den Betrieb in China vorübergehend einstellen
Credit Suisse-Aktie leicht erholt: Credit Suisse ernennt Gottstein zum CEO - Thiam tritt zum 14.2. zurück
MasterCard-CEO gibt Preis, was hinter dem Ausstieg bei Libra wirklich steckt
SMI und DAX verabschieden sich mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- Wall Street schwächer -- Asiens Börsen geben letztlich nach
EMS-CHEMIE trotz Umsatzrückgang mit Gewinnplus - Aktie dämmt Verluste ein
Tesla und Bitcoin: Diese Ähnlichkeiten erkennt Krypto-Experte Novogratz
Analyst Acampora warnt vor längst überfälliger Marktkorrektur
In diesem S&P-500-Ranking schaffte es Warren Buffett nur auf den zweiten Platz - Aufstieg möglich
SPD unterstützt grünen Vorschlag von 10.000 Euro Wind-Abgabe
Hedgefonds Elliott baut Softbank-Anteil aus und erhöht Druck

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX verabschieden sich mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- Wall Street schwächer -- Asiens Börsen geben letztlich nach
Die heimischen sowie die deutsche Börse gaben am Freitag nach. An der Wall Street zogen sich Anleger zurück. An Asiens Börsen kam es vor dem Wochenende zu Gewinnmitnahmen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;