GAM-Aktie mit Gewinnen: Liontrust veröffentlicht Übernahmeangebot für GAM
Pernod Ricard-Aktie profitiert von Übernahme eines kanadischen Mix-Getränke-Anbieters
AstraZeneca-Aktie verliert: Soliris von AstraZeneca bekommt China-Zulassung
ProSiebenSat.1-Aktie springt an: ProSiebenSat.1 trennt sich von Vorstand Link
Commerzbank-Aktie gefragt: Commerzbank-CFO hält weitere Aktienrückkäufe für möglich
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
13.06.2023 11:30:00

Rosiwit, a line-up of cleaning cobots will be landed in Europe!

NANJING, China, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosiwit, a leading provider of cleaning cobotics, is thrilled to announce that its complete line-up of innovative cleaning robots will be available in Europe starting in July. As one of the few total solution providers for cleaning cobotics, Rosiwit is dedicated to delivering state-of-the-art cleaning solutions to businesses and organizations across the globe.

As the development of intelligent cleaning and the marketing insights based, Rosiwit's complete line-up of cleaning cobots is designed to meet the cleaning requirements of almost any commercial environment, from small or limited area like restaurants, hotels and office to large-scale industrial facilities, which can work constantly with AGV connected cooperation. In addition to its range of cleaning cobots, Rosiwit's adaptable Cloud is designed to provide a smart system that is both efficient and enjoyable. The application and smart management background is easy to use and comes with a range of customized modules and functions, allowing users to track or optimize cleaning tasks with ease. Therefore, it is worth mentioning that all the products of Rosiwit are cloud based, that means every relevant cleaning operation and management can be realized remotely.

With a range of robots that scrubbing sweping and even self-charging/ drainage and water refilling with the working station to realize around the clock workingflow. Rosiwit offers a comprehensive solution that can streamline cleaning processes and improve overall efficiency. This cutting-edge line-up of cleaning cobotics are designed to make the cleaning experience effortless and enjoyable. "We are excited to bring our innovative and effective cleaning solutions as a working partner to Europe and help businesses and organizations achieve a new level of cleanliness and efficiency." said to the spokesperson of Rosiwit.

This profesional intelligent cleaning solution providor's commitment to delivering reliable and effective cleaning solutions, has made it a trusted provider of cleaning cobotics to businesses and organizations worldwide. With its complete line-up products and techonology, Rosiwit is poised to continue leading the way in the cleaning cobotics industry.

Rosiwit's cleaning cobots will be available in Europe starting in July, with outdoor and indoor cleaning applicable scenes covered. For more information on Rosiwit's complete line-up of cleaning cobots, please visit the company's website or contact their sales team directly.

You can find Rosiwit in LinkedIn

info@rosiwit.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/892e1570-b256-4542-8820-c8408809b0eb

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7cf720dd-e1f0-46cf-b6f0-a952f4b7b5f8


What is the present state of gold demand and the situation regarding its deployment? Additionally, how do elevated inflation rates impact businesses involved in gold mining?

Brian Martin, the Senior Vice President of Corporate Development at OceanaGold, will address these inquiries in today’s expert interview conducted by Georg Zimmermann from BX Swiss.

In-Demand Gold: Insights into the Present Market Landscape | BX Swiss TV

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'802.82 19.05 JASSMU
Short 12'017.65 13.90 2VSSMU
Short 12'487.46 8.82 13SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'306.92 13.06.2023 11:24:35
Long 10'859.48 19.21 XUSSMU
Long 10'622.02 13.65 XASSMU
Long 10'186.84 8.99 CTSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

