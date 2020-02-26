26.02.2020 15:15:00

RosettaHealth Launching HealthBus Workflows at HIMSS 2020

WASHINGTON, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RosettaHealth, an innovative and secure, big health data interoperability platform, today announced the launch of its new HealthBus Worklflows solution, which will be showcased at HIMSS20 in booth #5389.

The HealthBus Workflows solution enables the crafting and deploying of client-specific health data exchange workflows to scenarios in days using a collection of pre-built components that quickly configure to any workflow. Much like building a Lego house from blocks, no coding or scripting in programming languages is involved.

"HealthBus Workflows basically eliminates the cost and time it takes to produce custom health data scenarios," said Buff Colchagoff, CEO of RosettaHealth. "Our clients no longer have to wait for complex or custom workflows. Integrating multiple data sources, multiple protocols and complex transformations can now be live in days, as opposed to months or longer."

Following are examples of recently deployed workflows:

  • Image Prefetch: Rapidly fetch images prior to patient appointments using schedule information from HL7 V2 SIU messages.
  • FHIR enhanced QnR: Merge patient documents from a FHIR repository to the results of a standard IHE ITI-18/43 query.
  • State Public Health Feed: Transform custom XML feed from public health repository into standard HL7 v2 messages and submit to HIE repository.

RosettaHealth will be joined by HASA and HealthHIE Nevada at its HIMSS20 "Community" booth (#5389). For more information on RosettaHealth, visit http://www.rosettahealth.com or follow @rosettahealth on Twitter.

About RosettaHealth

The RosettaHealth platform is making electronic health record exchange affordable and ubiquitous. Currently, more than ten million health records move across the platform per month. The SaaS platform enables efficiencies, scale and ease not seen before in records exchange. For more information about RosettaHealth, please click here.

 

SOURCE RosettaHealth

