10.09.2019 20:45:00

Rosenthal Collins Group Division of Marex Spectron Statement On The Passing Of Futures Industry Pioneer J. Robert Collins

CHICAGO, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rosenthal Collins Group (RCG) Division of Marex Spectron today issued the following statement on the Sept. 10 passing of its co-founder and former Managing Member J. Robert (Bob) Collins at the age of 77.

Jason Manumaleuna, CEO of the Marex Spectron RCG Division, said:  "We are deeply saddened to learn that J. Robert (Bob) Collins, co-founder and former managing member of Rosenthal Collins Group, passed away this morning. We have lost a great man and a true industry pioneer, who was instrumental in laying the foundation for our customer-focused values and driving the success of RCG within the futures industry. Our team, which has had the privilege of working with Bob, extends our deepest condolences to the family."

Collins was inducted into the FIA Futures Hall of Fame in March 2017. With more than five decades of experience in futures, asset management, finance, banking and real estate, Collins was born into the futures business. His father, John F. Collins, co-founded RCG predecessor firm Greene & Collins at the Chicago Open Board of Trade (later known as the MidAmerica Commodity Exchange) in 1923.  Bob Collins joined the firm in 1961 and subsequently led it through two successful mergers to form what became Rosenthal Collins Group LLC.

Collins was a long-time member of the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), Chicago Mercantile Exchange and New York Mercantile Exchange (now all part of CME Group) and of the New York Board of Trade (now ICE Futures U.S.). Formerly President of the MidAmerica Commodity Exchange, he served as a Board member of the CBOT and of the Millennium Trust Company as well as a Governor and Vice Chairman of the former Board of Trade Clearing Corporation. He served on the Board of Directors of Bancorp Financial, parent company of Evergreen Bank Group.

About Marex Spectron Group Limited

Marex Spectron is a leading global commodities brokerage, with significant market share of many major Agricultural, Metal and Energy products.  Headquartered in London, Marex Spectron's extensive international network covers Europe, Asia and North America markets. State-of-the-art electronic and voice broking services facilitates all types of trading strategies. This is backed by decades of experience, with Marex Spectron placing great emphasis on intellectual knowledge and insight, alongside access to extensive data sets and the latest analytical tools. Clients are commodity producers and consumers, banks, hedge funds, asset managers, brokers, commodity trading advisors and professional traders. Global exchange memberships include, amongst others, the London Metal Exchange (LME), CME Group and ICE Group. Marex Spectron is regulated in the UK by the FCA, in the U.S. by the NFA and CFTC, in Hong Kong by the SFC, and in Singapore by the MAS.  For more information visit www.marexspectron.com.

About RCG

RCG launched in 1923 and became Rosenthal Collins Group in 1988 with the merger of Rosenthal & Co. and Collins Commodities. Today Rosenthal Collins Group is owned by Marex Spectron, the global commodities broker, and is one of the world's leading regulated Futures Commission Merchants (FCMs) offering trading execution, clearing, brokerage, institutional foreign exchange (FX), managed futures and a full range of electronic trading services.  RCG has a wide range of institutional, commercial, professional and retail customers around the globe, as well as a large network of more than 150 introducing broker and correspondent brokerage relationships. RCG holds clearing memberships on all principal U.S. futures exchanges and has access to world futures markets through a network of correspondent relationships.  Further information about Rosenthal Collins Group can be found at www.RCGdirect.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rosenthal-collins-group-division-of-marex-spectron-statement-on-the-passing-of-futures-industry-pioneer-j-robert-collins-300915441.html

SOURCE Rosenthal Collins Group Division of Marex Spectron

