30.10.2020 00:21:00

ROSEN, TRUSTED NATIONAL TRIAL COUNSEL, Reminds Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Conta...

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) between February 4, 2020 and March 17, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period") of the important December 7, 2020 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Royal Caribbean investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Royal Caribbean class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1966.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts about Royal Caribbean's decrease in bookings outside China and its faulty policies and procedures to prevent the circulation of COVID-19 on its cruise ships. Specifically, regarding global bookings, Royal Caribbean: (1) misled investors to believe that any issue related to COVID-19 was relatively insignificant; (2) falsely assured investors that bookings outside China were strong with no signs of a slowdown; and (3) failed to disclose that the Company was experiencing material declines in bookings globally due to customer concerns over COVID-19. Additionally, regarding safety procedures, Royal Caribbean: (1) falsely assured investors that it implemented rigorous safety protocols; (2) stated such protocols were expected to ultimately contain the spread of COVID-19; and (3) failed to disclose that its ships were following grossly inadequate protocols that would foster the spread of COVID-19 and pose a substantial risk to passengers and crews. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than December 7, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1966.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR'S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation.

