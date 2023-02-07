SMI 11'283 -0.6%  SPI 14'556 -0.6%  Dow 33'891 -0.1%  DAX 15'346 -0.8%  Euro 0.9954 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'205 -1.2%  Gold 1'870 0.3%  Bitcoin 21'248 -0.1%  Dollar 0.9280 0.0%  Öl 81.4 2.0% 
07.02.2023 01:00:00

ROSEN, TRUSTED NATIONAL TRIAL COUNSEL, Encourages Gemini Earn Program Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action Against Gemini Trust Company, LLC...

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2023



WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds investors in Gemini interest accounts ("GIAs"), through a program called "Gemini Earn," between February 2, 2021 and December 27, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period") of the important February 27, 2023 lead plaintiff deadline.

This case is against Gemini Trust Company, LLC, Tyler Winklevoss, and Cameron Winklevoss (together, "Defendants").

SO WHAT: If you invested in Gemini Earn during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Gemini class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=11066 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than February 27, 2023. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources or any meaningful peer recognition. Many of these firms do not actually handle securities class actions, but are merely middlemen that refer clients or partner with law firms that actually litigate the cases. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, Gemini made actionable misstatements that deceived investors by touting Gemini Earn as a safe method of storing crypto assets and collecting interest payments and that Gemini omitted and concealed significant information concerning the risks associated with Gemini Earn, including information concerning its so-called partner and borrower in connection with the program, Genesis Global Capital, LLC. Also according to the lawsuit, Defendants violated securities laws because Gemini failed to register as an exchange and/or broker-dealer and offered and sold unregistered securities without providing registration statements for such securities, which would have apprised investors of the risks and other important information associated with their investments.

To join the Gemini class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=11066 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
      New York, NY 10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com





Was ist eigentlich Listed Private Equity? Und wie hat sich die Anlageklasse im vergangenen Jahr entwickelt?
Diese Fragen beantwortet Dr. Michel Degosciu, Managing Director bei LPX Group – Listed Alternative Investments, im Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.

