SMI 12’719 1.0%  SPI 16’114 0.9%  Dow 36’252 0.5%  DAX 15’942 1.1%  Euro 1.0501 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’282 1.0%  Gold 1’822 1.1%  Bitcoin 39’489 1.8%  Dollar 0.9236 -0.4%  Öl 83.6 3.2% 
Jetzt Gratisaktie sichern
Marathon Patent Group Aktie [Valor: 47339699 / ISIN: US56585W4015]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
12.01.2022 00:49:00

ROSEN, TOP RANKED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. f/k/a Marathon Patent Group, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important February 15 Deadline in Securities Cla...

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Rosen Law Firm, P.A. Logo

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. f/k/a Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) between October 13, 2020 and November 15, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important February 15, 2022lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Marathon securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Marathon class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2229.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than February 15, 2022. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources, or any meaningful peer recognition. Many of these firms do not actually litigate securities class actions. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the complaint, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Marathon's joint venture with Beowulf Energy LLC, as it related to a series of agreements with multiple parties to design and build a data center in Hardin, Montana, implicated potential regulatory violations, including U.S. securities law violations; (2) as a result, the Beowulf Joint Venture subjected Marathon to a heightened risk of regulatory scrutiny; (3) the foregoing was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on Marathon's business and commercial prospects; and (4) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the Marathon Digital Holdings class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2229.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

   Laurence Rosen, Esq.
   Phillip Kim, Esq.
   The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
   275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
   New York, NY 10016
   Tel: (212) 686-1060
   Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
   Fax: (212) 202-3827
   lrosen@rosenlegal.com
   pkim@rosenlegal.com
   cases@rosenlegal.com
   www.rosenlegal.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rosen-top-ranked-investor-counsel-encourages-marathon-digital-holdings-inc-fka-marathon-patent-group-inc-investors-to-secure-counsel-before-important-february-15-deadline-in-securities-class-action--mara-301458908.html

SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

﻿

Nachrichten zu Marathon Patent Group Inc Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Marathon Patent Group Inc Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Startet 2022 mit einer Korrektur? | BX Swiss TV

Nach einem freundlichen Start sind die Kurse zuletzt wieder etwas unter Druck geraten. Welche Themen am Markt aktuell diskutiert werden und welche Unternehmen in den kommenden Tagen im Fokus stehen werden erfahren Sie von Georg Zimmermann im Marktupdate bei BX Swiss TV.

Marktupdate 11. Januar 2022: Startet 2022 mit einer Korrektur? | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

11.01.22 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
11.01.22 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.40% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Uber Technologies Inc
11.01.22 Aktionäre fordern Milliarden-Schadenersatz von Bayer
11.01.22 Marktupdate 11. Januar 2022: Startet 2022 mit einer Korrektur? | BX Swiss TV
11.01.22 Vontobel: derimail - Es geht auch einzeln - BRCs mit nur einem Basiswert
11.01.22 Marktüberblick: Bayer im Aufwind
11.01.22 SMI kräftig unter Druck
07.01.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 19.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Biontech, Moderna
29.11.21 Lyxor: US Spotlight: Digital Transformation and Disruption
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Gewinne an den US-Börsen -- SMI und DAX schliessen deutlich erholt -- Asiens Börsen letztendlich in Rot
Sika-Aktie schliesst mit Kurssprung: Sika vermeldet höchsten Jahresumsatz aller Zeiten - Prognose übertroffen
Holcim-Aktie legt schlussendlich deutlich zu: Holcim übernimmt französische PRB Group
Ripple steht ein bewegtes Jahr bevor: Das erwartet Anleger der Kryptowährung 2022
Experten sind sicher: 2022 gibt es eine massive Korrektur am Kryptomarkt
BioNTech-Aktie unter Druck: BioNTech und Pfizer produzieren an Omikron angepassten Impfstoff
Wieso der Euro zum US-Dollar zulegt - EUR/CHF wieder unter 1,05
Rivian-Aktie schliesst mit Gewinnen: Rivian-COO tritt überraschend zurück
VW-Aktie fester: Starkes Minus für Volkswagen in China - Audi 2021 mit leichtem Absatzrückgang
Dufry-Aktie deutlich im Plus: Dufry verlängert Konzession in der Dominikanischen Republik um 10 Jahre

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}