ROSEN, TOP RANKED GLOBAL COUNSEL, Encourages NextEra Energy, Inc. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - NEE, NEE-PR, NEE-PQ

Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'875 -1.0%  SPI 14'378 -0.7%  Dow 33'735 -0.6%  DAX 15'603 0.5%  Euro 0.9761 0.1%  EStoxx50 4'237 0.3%  Gold 1'926 0.8%  Bitcoin 26'958 0.5%  Dollar 0.8887 0.0%  Öl 78.1 2.1% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Lizenz der Regulierungsbehörde: Ripple mit neuen Möglichkeiten in Asien-Pazifik-Region
KW 27: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
Hedgefondsmanager Seth Klarman sieht "Alles-Blase" und empfiehlt neue "Jagdgebiete"
Wedbush-Analyst sieht in KI keinen "Hype-Zyklus" - Beginn eines Tech-Bullenmarktes
Die besten Dividendenfonds kaufen: Attraktive Renditen in volatilen Marktphasen
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379thyssenkrupp nucera121805981DocMorris4261528Tesla11448018Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156Santhera Pharmaceuticals2714864Holcim1221405Idorsia36346343Partners Group2460882Sika41879292
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

NextEra Energy Aktie [Valor: 11363205 / ISIN: US65339F1012]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
08.07.2023 01:20:00

ROSEN, TOP RANKED GLOBAL COUNSEL, Encourages NextEra Energy, Inc. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - NEE, NEE-PR, NEE-PQ

NextEra Energy
68.21 CHF 1.88%
Kaufen Verkaufen

NEW YORK, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Rosen Law Firm, P.A. Logo

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of securities of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE, NEE-PR, NEE-PQ) between December 2, 2021 and February 1, 2023, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the importantJuly 25, 2023 lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you purchased NextEra securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the NextEra class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=16680 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than July 25, 2023. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources or any meaningful peer recognition. Many of these firms do not actually litigate securities class actions, but are merely middlemen that refer clients or partner with law firms that actually litigate the cases. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) NextEra's primary subsidiary, Florida Power and Light Co. ("FPL"), surreptitious orchestration of political misconduct exposed NextEra to substantial legal and reputational risk; and (2) in light of the above, defendant's positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the NextEra class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=16680 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
      New York, NY 10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rosen-top-ranked-global-counsel-encourages-nextera-energy-inc-investors-with-losses-to-secure-counsel-before-important-deadline-in-securities-class-action--nee-nee-pr-nee-pq-301872135.html

SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Analysen zu NextEra Energy Inc

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Was sind BRCs? | BX Swiss TV
Barrier Reverse Convertibles, abgekürzt BRCs, sind strukturierte Finanzprodukte. Sie kombinieren eine festverzinsliche Komponente mit einer Option auf ein oder mehrere Basiswerte. Im Rahmen eines Experteninterviews mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, gibt Manuel Dürr, Head of Public Solutions, Leonteq AG einen Einblick auf den Schweizer BRC Markt. In welcher Marktphase funktionieren sie am besten und wie sieht es mit dem Risiko aus, diese und weitere Fragen beantwortet Manuel Dürr weiter.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Was sind BRCs? | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

07.07.23 Börse Aktuell – US-Arbeitsmarkdaten machen Anleger einen Strich durch die Rechnung
07.07.23 Marktüberblick: Immobilienwerte mit Zinsanstieg unter Druck
07.07.23 SMI fällt unter 11.000er-Marke
07.07.23 UBS KeyInvest: Euro STOXX 50 – Tiefrote Handelswoche
07.07.23 Was sind BRCs? | BX Swiss TV
06.07.23 Julius Bär: 10.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Partners Group Holding AG
06.07.23 Idorsia hofft auf Befreiungsschlag
04.07.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Roche, Sika, Swiss Life
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'395.10 19.20 53SSMU
Short 11'619.70 13.68 IQSSMU
Short 12'043.45 8.97 BVSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'874.90 07.07.2023 17:30:55
Long 10'502.15 19.89 VXSSMU
Long 10'257.95 13.85 5SSMXU
Long 9'829.24 8.97 5SSM1U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Dieses Auto war Tesla-Chef Elon Musk 1 Million US-Dollar wert
UBS-Aktie steigt: UBS ernennt 180 neue Manager im Bereich Vermögensverwaltung
DocMorris-Aktie weiter im Aufwind: DocMorris sieht sich in Deutschland bei E-Rezept-Zugang benachteiligt - EU-Beschwerde eingereicht
Clariant-Aktie befindet sich dennoch deutlich im Plus: Clariant senkt Prognose für 2023 - Gewinnwarnung
Novartis Aktie News: Novartis am Freitagnachmittag im Minusbereich
Robinhood und Celsius trennen sich von Altcoins wie Cardano, Polygon und Solana
nucera-Aktie steigt am ersten Handelstag an: thyssenkrupp-Wasserstofftochter nucera feiert Börsendebüt - thyssenkrupp-Aktie höher
Nach US-Arbeitsmarktdaten: SMI geht etwas tiefer ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel fester -- Wall Street letztlich in Rot -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen im Minus
ams-OSRAM-Aktie bricht ein: Mögliche Verzögerungen bei Wachstumstreiber könnten Mittelfristziele von ams-OSRAM in Gefahr bringen
Novartis-Aktie: Niederlage für Novartis in US-Patentstreit

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit