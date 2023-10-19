Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
DLocal Aktie [Valor: 111521501 / ISIN: KYG290181018]
20.10.2023 00:43:00

ROSEN, TOP RANKED GLOBAL COUNSEL, Encourages DLocal Limited Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - DLO

DLocal
18.32 USD 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Rosen Law Firm, P.A. Logo

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of securities of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) between May 2, 2022 and May 25, 2023, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the importantDecember 5, 2023 lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you purchased DLocal securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the DLocal class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=19703 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than December 5, 2023. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources or any meaningful peer recognition. Many of these firms do not actually litigate securities class actions, but are merely middlemen that refer clients or partner with law firms that actually litigate the cases. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) DLocal engaged in certain improper conduct and transfers abroad in violation of Argentine laws and/or regulations, including, among other things, foreign exchange regulations; (2) accordingly, DLocal's compliance controls and procedures, including its disclosure controls and procedures and internal controls over financial reporting, were deficient; (3) all the foregoing subjected DLocal to a heightened risk of governmental and/or regulatory scrutiny in Argentina and/or enforcement action by Argentine authorities; and (4) as a result, DLocal's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the DLocal class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=19703  mailto:or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
      New York, NY 10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rosen-top-ranked-global-counsel-encourages-dlocal-limited-investors-with-losses-to-secure-counsel-before-important-deadline-in-securities-class-action--dlo-301962201.html

SOURCE THE ROSEN LAW FIRM, P. A.

