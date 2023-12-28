Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Driven Brands Holdings Aktie
28.12.2023 01:15:00

ROSEN, SKILLED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Driven Brands Holdings Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - DRVN

NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Rosen Law Firm, P.A. Logo

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of common stock of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN) between October 27, 2021 and August 1, 2023, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than February 20, 2024.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Driven Brands securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Driven Brands class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=18662 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than February 20, 2024. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources or any meaningful peer recognition. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Driven's ability to efficiently and effectively integrate a high volume of acquired businesses, including statements related to the status of integrating its U.S. auto glass businesses; (2) statements concerning the performance and competitive position of Driven's car wash business segment; (3) Driven's ability to execute and integrate acquisitions as a "core strength," and assured investors that it had made "significant progress" integrating the auto glass businesses it had acquired; (4) Driven represented that the large scale of its car wash business served as a "competitive moat" that would preserve Driven's competitive position; and (5) Driven acknowledged some "softness" in customer demand for its car wash business segment, Driven downplayed that issue and pointed investors to the growth of its car wash subscriptions, which Driven labeled as the "Holy Grail" in the car wash business. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the Driven Brands class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=18662 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.
Phillip Kim, Esq.
The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
New York, NY 10016
Tel: (212) 686-1060
Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
Fax: (212) 202-3827
lrosen@rosenlegal.com
pkim@rosenlegal.com
cases@rosenlegal.com
www.rosenlegal.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rosen-skilled-investor-counsel-encourages-driven-brands-holdings-inc-investors-with-losses-in-excess-of-100k-to-secure-counsel-before-important-deadline-in-securities-class-action--drvn-302022860.html

SOURCE THE ROSEN LAW FIRM, P. A.

