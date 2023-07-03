Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Microvast Holdings Aktie [Valor: 112854187 / ISIN: US59516C1062]
04.07.2023 01:19:00

ROSEN, RESPECTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Microvast Holdings, Inc. Investors to Inquire About Securities Class Action Investigation - MVST, MVSTW

Microvast Holdings
1.68 USD 0.54%
Kaufen Verkaufen

NEW YORK, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Rosen Law Firm, P.A. Logo

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues its investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVST, MVSTW) resulting from allegations that Microvast may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Microvast securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=16538 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On May 22, 2023, Reuters reported that the U.S. Department of Energy (DoE) canceled a $200M grant to lithium battery manufacturer, Microvast, citing lawmakers' concerns over Microvast's alleged links to the Chinese Communist Party. Microvast has been in talks with the DoE over the grant to help build a plant in Tennessee to support its work with General Motors developing specialized electric vehicle batteries.

On this news, Microvast's stock price fell $0.80 per share, or 36.36% to close at $1.40 per share on May 23, 2023.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources, or any meaningful peer recognition. Many of these firms do not actually litigate securities class actions. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.
Phillip Kim, Esq.
The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
New York, NY 10016
Tel: (212) 686-1060
Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
Fax: (212) 202-3827
lrosen@rosenlegal.com
pkim@rosenlegal.com
cases@rosenlegal.com
www.rosenlegal.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rosen-respected-investor-counsel-encourages-microvast-holdings-inc-investors-to-inquire-about-securities-class-action-investigation--mvst-mvstw-301869055.html

SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

