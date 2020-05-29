Bitcoin steigt nach dem Halving wieder über 9‘000 Franken. Jetzt Bitcoin handeln! -w-
29.05.2020 22:22:00

ROSEN, NATIONALLY REGARDED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds SCWorx Corp. Investors to Contact Firm Before June 29 Deadline in Class Action Seeking Recovery of Investor Losses - WORX

NEW YORK, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) between April 13, 2020 and April 17, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important June 29, 2020 deadline in the securities class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for SCWorx investors under the federal securities laws.

Rosen Law Firm, P.A. Logo

To join the SCWorx class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1848.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR'S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) SCWorx's supplier for COVID-19 tests had previously misrepresented its operations; (2) SCWorx's buyer was a small company that was unlikely to adequately support the purported volume of orders for COVID-19 tests; (3) as a result, the Company's purchase order for COVID-19 tests had been overstated or entirely fabricated; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than June 29, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1848.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.
Phillip Kim, Esq.
The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
New York, NY  10016
Tel: (212) 686-1060
Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
Fax: (212) 202-3827
lrosen@rosenlegal.com
pkim@rosenlegal.com
cases@rosenlegal.com
www.rosenlegal.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rosen-nationally-regarded-investor-counsel-reminds-scworx-corp-investors-to-contact-firm-before-june-29-deadline-in-class-action-seeking-recovery-of-investor-losses--worx-301067950.html

SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swisscom 499.80
1.42 %
Alcon 61.88
1.38 %
Nestle 103.86
0.99 %
Givaudan 3’447.00
0.50 %
SGS 2’255.00
0.31 %
ABB 18.89
-2.05 %
Adecco Group 45.62
-2.25 %
Roche Hldg G 332.70
-2.51 %
Swiss Re 65.12
-3.10 %
CS Group 8.77
-3.96 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

10:00
Europe"s Calm FX, Bond Markets Masking Anxiety?
09:20
Vontobel: derimail - Comeback der Krisenverlierer?
08:37
Defensive Werte plötzlich wieder gefragt
06:15
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Trendwechsel? / Geberit – Ausbruch nach oben?
28.05.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.25% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc
28.05.20
Wieso hinkt der SMI hinterher?
25.05.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

15:12
Schroders: Covid-19 poses temporary setback to the energy transition
27.05.20
Schroders: Why pension funds should consider impact investing
22.05.20
Schroders: Eight lessons from previous crises that apply today
mehr
Wieso hinkt der SMI hinterher?

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche und Gilead starten Studie zur Behandlung von Covid-19-Lungenentzündungen - Roche-Aktie freundlich
Novartis produziert Coronavirus-Impfstoff von Mass General Brigham - Aktie im Aufwind
Goldman Sachs: Diese drei Aktien bieten jetzt eine Kaufgelegenheit
Givaudan-Aktie fester: Givaudan übernimmt französische Alderys mit Umsatz von 3 Millionen Euro
Wall Street letztlich tiefer -- SMI über 9'900 Zählern -- DAX schliesst mit klaren Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mit gemischten Vorzeichen
Hapag-Lloyd-Aktie bricht ein: Kühne Holding will zweiten Sitz im Hapag-Lloyd-Aufsichtsrat
Hertz-Grossaktionär Icahn nach Insolvenzantrag ausgestiegen - Hertz-Aktie bricht ein
SMI und DAX verabschieden sich mit Abschlägen ins lange Wochenende -- Dow-Jones wenig verändert -- Asiens Börsen schliessen ohne einheitliche Richtung
CS-Aktie tiefrot: Credit Suisse wehrt sich vor Bundesgericht gegen Finma-Prüfer
Nach dem Corona-Crash: Welche SMI-Aktien sind die Gewinner - welche die Verlierer

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX verabschieden sich mit Abschlägen ins lange Wochenende -- Dow-Jones wenig verändert -- Asiens Börsen schliessen ohne einheitliche Richtung
Der heimische Leitindex sowie der deutsche Markt verzeichneten vor dem Wochenende Verluste. Die Wall Street präsentiert sich ebenfalls schwächer. In Asien gaben die Kurse am Freitag überwiegend nach.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB