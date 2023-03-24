SMI 10'634 -0.8%  SPI 13'939 -0.9%  Dow 32'238 0.4%  DAX 14'957 -1.7%  Euro 0.9965 0.4%  EStoxx50 4'131 -1.8%  Gold 1'977 -0.7%  Bitcoin 25'173 -3.1%  Dollar 0.9200 0.0%  Öl 75.0 -0.8% 
24.03.2023 23:15:00

ROSEN, NATIONAL TRIAL LAWYERS, Encourages LivePerson, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Inquire About Securities Class Action Investigation - LPSN

NEW YORK, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Rosen Law Firm, P.A. Logo

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN) resulting from allegations that LivePerson may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased LivePerson securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=13260 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On March 15, 2023, after the market closed, LivePerson issued a press release announcing its fourth quarter 2022 financial results disclosing that LivePerson reported a loss and revenue decline. In its press release, LivePerson also revealed that its subsidiary, WildHealth, received a notice that Medicare was suspending reimbursement for services rendered under the Medicare demonstrate program (the "Program") in which certain non-core services would be provided and reimbursed by Medicare. Accordingly, LivePerson stated that given the "inherent uncertainty as to the timing and amount of further reimbursement for services rendered under the Program, the Company has elected to take a reserve for revenue associated with services delivered under the Program in the fourth quarter of 2022 for which payment has not yet been collected."

On this news, LivePerson's stock price fell $5.64, or 57% to close at $4.13 per share on March 16, 2023, damaging investors.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources, or any meaningful peer recognition. Many of these firms do not actually litigate securities class actions.  Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
      New York, NY 10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rosen-national-trial-lawyers-encourages-liveperson-inc-investors-with-losses-in-excess-of-100k-to-inquire-about-securities-class-action-investigation--lpsn-301781025.html

SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

