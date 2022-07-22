Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 11’096 -0.4%  SPI 14’342 -0.2%  Dow 31’899 -0.4%  DAX 13’254 0.1%  Euro 0.9821 -0.7%  EStoxx50 3’596 0.0%  Gold 1’727 0.5%  Bitcoin 21’886 -2.2%  Dollar 0.9618 -0.5%  Öl 103.6 -0.3% 
0 CHF Kommission
Inotiv Aktie [Valor: 110679368 / ISIN: US45783Q1004]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
23.07.2022 01:14:00

ROSEN, NATIONAL TRIAL LAWYERS, Encourages Inotiv, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action First Filed by the Firm - NOTV

Inotiv
16.52 USD -2.25%
Kaufen Verkaufen

NEW YORK, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Rosen Law Firm, P.A. Logo

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOTV) between September 21, 2021 and June 13, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important August 22, 2022 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action commenced by the firm.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Inotiv securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Inotiv class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=6426 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 22, 2022. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources, or any meaningful peer recognition. Many of these firms do not actually handle securities class actions, but are merely middlemen that refer clients or partner with law firms that actually litigate the cases. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) Envigo RMS, LLC ("Envigo") and Inotiv's Cumberland, Virginia facility (the "Cumberland Facility") engaged in widespread and flagrant violations of the Animal Welfare Act ("AWA"); (2) Envigo and Inotiv's Cumberland Facility continuously violated the AWA; (3) Envigo and Inotiv did not properly remedy issues with regards to animal welfare at the Cumberland Facility; (4) as a result, Inotiv was likely to face increased scrutiny and governmental action; (5) Inotiv would imminently shut down two facilities, including the Cumberland Facility; (6) Inotiv did not engage in proper due diligence; and (7) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the Inotiv class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=6426 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
      New York, NY 10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rosen-national-trial-lawyers-encourages-inotiv-inc-investors-to-secure-counsel-before-important-deadline-in-securities-class-action-first-filed-by-the-firm--notv-301592010.html

SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
﻿

Nachrichten zu Inotiv Inc Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Inotiv Inc Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside Trading & Investment

22.07.22 Corona-Lockdowns treffen Burberry
22.07.22 Anleger nehmen EZB-Zinswende gut auf
22.07.22 Marktüberblick: Sartorius und SAP nach Zahlen im Fokus
22.07.22 MarketFlow Live - Amazon buys One Medical👨‍⚕️ Stocks advance📈 Earnings: American Express & Twitter🐦
22.07.22 Daily Markets: Euro STOXX 50 – Direkt am Widerstand / Tesla Inc – Kurssprung nach Zahlen
21.07.22 Julius Bär: Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.90% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Burckhardt Compression Holding AG
21.07.22 Vontobel: derimail - Unsere Zeichnungsprodukte
20.07.22 Marktupdate 20. Juli: US-Inflation steigt auf über 9 Prozent
19.07.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf On Holding
10.06.22 Bitcoin Kurs stürzt unter 30.000 Dollar - US-Inflation springt auf 8.6 Prozent
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11’577.75 18.37 USSMNU
Short 11’836.69 12.78 WSSM2U
Short 12’250.25 8.65 RSSM1U
SMI-Kurs: 11’096.12 22.07.2022 17:31:19
Long 10’325.68 12.08 JSSMVU
Long 9’708.10 7.26 S2BMIU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche kommt EU-Zulassung für Augenmittel Vabysmo etwas näher - Roche-Aktie verliert
Zahlreiche Unternehmensberichte: SMI geht tiefer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen schwächer -- DAX hält sich letztlich in der Gewinnzone -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich fester
Darum fällt der Euro im US-Handel wieder unter 1,02 Dollar
Sika-Aktie dennoch unter Druck: Sika mit Umsatz- und Gewinnrekord
Idorsia Aktie News: Idorsia im Bärenmodus
Milliardenschweres Retttungspaket: Uniper und Bundesregierung einig über Stabilisierungsmassnahmen - Uniper-Aktie dreht heftig ins Minus
Schindler-Aktie im Minus: Schindler mit Gewinnrückgang im ersten Halbjahr - Neue Finanzchefin präsentiert
LM Group-Aktie: Untersuchungshaft für CEO, COO und weitere Führungskräfte von lastminute.com verhängt
Lonza-Aktie verliert dennoch: Lonza wächst deutlich und steigert Profitabilität - Löhne an Nachhaltigkeitsziele geknüpft
Darum profitiert der Euro nur kurz vom überraschend deutlichen Zinsanstieg

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zahlreiche Unternehmensberichte: SMI geht tiefer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen schwächer -- DAX hält sich letztlich in der Gewinnzone -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich fester

Anleger am heimischen Aktienmarkt schickten den SMI letztendlich tiefer. Der deutschen Aktienmarkt schloss leicht im Plus. Die US-Börsen mussten am letzten Tag der Woche Einbussen verkraften. In Fernost fand die Mehrheit der Börsen am Freitag einen versöhnlichen Wochenausklang.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit