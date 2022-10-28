SMI 10'772 0.6%  SPI 13'734 0.4%  Dow 32'862 2.6%  DAX 13'243 0.2%  Euro 0.9928 0.5%  EStoxx50 3'613 0.2%  Gold 1'643 -1.2%  Bitcoin 20'511 2.1%  Dollar 0.9964 0.0%  Öl 96.3 -0.4% 
Top News
Kupfer kaufen: Mit diesen Möglichkeiten auf den Kupferpreis spekulieren
Rebalancing: Wann sollten Anleger eine Portfolio-Anpassung vornehmen?
Unterschiedliche Philosophien: So kämpfen NIO und Tesla um E-Auto-Kunden
Drei wichtige Dinge, die Lunch-Gäste von Warren Buffetts gelernt haben
Bitcoin und Co. profitieren von Kryptoregulierung: So investiert Milliardär Kevin O'Leary in Kryptowährungen
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.ch?
Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

29.10.2022 01:14:00

ROSEN, NATIONAL TRIAL LAWYERS, Encourages Block, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - SQ

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Rosen Law Firm, P.A. Logo

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Block, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) between November 4, 2021 and April 4, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important December 12, 2022 lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Block securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Block class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=9176 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than December 12, 2022. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources or any meaningful peer recognition. Many of these firms do not actually handle securities class actions, but are merely middlemen that refer clients or partner with law firms that actually litigate the cases. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Block lacked adequate protocols restricting access to customer sensitive information; (2) as a result, a former employee was able to download certain reports of Block's subsidiary, Cash App Investing, containing full customer names and brokerage account numbers, as well as brokerage portfolio value, brokerage portfolio holdings and/or stock trading activity; (3) as a result, Block was reasonably likely to suffer significant damage, including reputational harm; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendant's positive statements about Block's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the Block class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=9176 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
      New York, NY 10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rosen-national-trial-lawyers-encourages-block-inc-investors-to-secure-counsel-before-important-deadline-in-securities-class-action--sq-301662689.html

SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside Trading & Investment

28.10.22 Vontobel: derinews-Blog Highlights
28.10.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Credit Suisse
28.10.22 Microsofts Cloud-Geschäft boomt
28.10.22 Marktüberblick: Deutsche Bank haussiert
28.10.22 Credit Suisse stürzt ab
28.10.22 MarketFlow Live - 👀 What are we watching today?
28.10.22 Daily Markets: Euro STOXX 50 - Weiter aufwärts? / Apple - Schwächer vor und nach den Zahlen
28.10.22 DAX – Tag nach dem EZB-Zinsentscheid
28.10.22 Börse und Versicherung -wie passt das? mit Christian Jetzer
27.10.22 Julius Bär: - u.a. 13.50% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) mit Lock-In auf Eli Lilly & Co, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'197.15 19.59 AWSSMU
Short 11'455.03 13.30 USSMNU
Short 11'879.84 8.69 XSSMTU
SMI-Kurs: 10'772.37 28.10.2022 17:31:20
Long 10'349.41 19.95 A6SSMU
Long 10'083.32 13.30 A9SSMU
Long 9'656.18 8.76 ARSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

CS-Aktie zieht an: Kommentatoren äussern Lob für neue Strategie der Credit Suisse - Auch Grossaktionär begrüsst Pläne
Meyer Burger-Aktie springt an: Meyer Burger-Aktionäre einigen sich auf ordentliche Kapitalerhöhung
Swiss Re-Aktie kräftig unter Druck: Swiss Re rutscht in die roten Zahlen - Naturkatastrophen belasten
Holcim-Aktie steigt: Holcim mit neuem Umsatz- und Gewinnrekord - Konzernorganisation wird umgebaut
Blick auf Notenbanken und Bilanzsaison: SMI vor dem Wochenende fester --DAX schliesst im Plus -- US-Börsen gehen mit kräftigen Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- Asiatische Börsen beenden Woche mit Talfahrt
Twitter-Aktie soll von der Börse genommen werden: Twitter-Übernahme durch Elon Musk abgeschlossen - Musk offenbar mit CEO-Ambitionen
Nestlé Aktie News: Investoren trennen sich am Freitagvormittag vermehrt von Nestlé
Credit Suisse stürzt ab
Darum gerät der Euro unter Druck - Franken etwas schwächer
Meyer Burger ver&#246;ffentlicht die Bedingungen der geplanten ordentlichen Kapitalerh&#246;hung mit einem angestrebten Bruttoerl&#246;s von rund CHF 250 Millionen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit
Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.