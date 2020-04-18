+++ Verpassen Sie keine attraktiven Barrier Reverse Convertibles mehr! Melden Sie sich heute noch zu unserem neuen Newsletter an. +++ -w-
18.04.2020 00:52:00

ROSEN, NATIONAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Sterling Bancorp, Inc. Investors of Important April 27th Deadline in Securities Class Action

NEW YORK, April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Sterling Bancorp, Inc.: (i) pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's initial public offering commenced on or about November 17, 2017 (the "IPO" or "Offering"); and/or (ii) between November 17, 2017 and March 17, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period") of the important April 27, 2020 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Sterling Bancorp investors under the federal securities laws.

Rosen Law Firm, P.A. Logo

To join the Sterling Bancorp class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1792.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR'S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that, throughout the Class Period and in connection with the Company's IPO, defendants made untrue statements of material fact and omitted other facts necessary to make the statements not misleading and failed to disclose material facts concerning, inter alia, the Company's loan underwriting, risk management and internal controls, including repeatedly touting its strict underwriting, asset quality and the Advantage Loan Program. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than April 27, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1792.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.
Phillip Kim, Esq.
The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
New York, NY  10016
Tel: (212) 686-1060
Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
Fax: (212) 202-3827
lrosen@rosenlegal.com
pkim@rosenlegal.com
cases@rosenlegal.com
www.rosenlegal.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rosen-national-investor-counsel-reminds-sterling-bancorp-inc-investors-of-important-april-27th-deadline-in-securities-class-action-301043024.html

SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

