+++ Verpassen Sie keine attraktiven Barrier Reverse Convertibles mehr! Melden Sie sich heute noch zu unserem neuen Newsletter an. +++ -w-
19.04.2020 18:00:00

ROSEN, NATIONAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds PharmaCielo Ltd. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit

NEW YORK, April 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of PharmaCielo Ltd. between June 21, 2019 and March 2, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important May 5, 2020 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action filed by the firm. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for PharmaCielo investors under the federal securities laws.

Rosen Law Firm, P.A. Logo

To join the PharmaCielo class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1798.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR'S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) PharmaCielo engaged in an undisclosed related party transactions with General Extract LLC; (2) PharmaCielo engaged in misleading transactions and loans with General Extract LLC and XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.; (3) PharmaCielo's Research Technology and Processing Centre was never on-schedule and is delayed; (4) the Rionegro facility is located on a floodplain and contaminated with mold and pesticides from its previous tenants; (5) PharmaCielo's Cauca Department land has never been utilized by the Company and is idle; and (6) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than May 5, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1798.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
      New York, NY  10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rosen-national-investor-counsel-reminds-pharmacielo-ltd-investors-of-important-deadline-in-securities-class-action-lawsuit-301043033.html

SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Adecco Group 41.23
10.42 %
UBS Group 9.27
4.58 %
LafargeHolcim 37.00
3.90 %
CS Group 7.93
3.88 %
The Swatch Grp 198.55
2.98 %
Sika 160.55
1.13 %
Zurich Insur Gr 303.20
0.86 %
Givaudan 3’214.00
0.12 %
Lonza Grp 407.70
-0.27 %
Swisscom 517.60
-0.42 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

17.04.20
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
17.04.20
Schwergewichte halten SMI im Spiel
17.04.20
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Vor neuer Aufwärtswelle? / LafargeHolcim – 50er-EMA im Fokus
15.04.20
The Currency-Commodities Nexus of the Big Eight
14.04.20
Überschrift: Guter Wochenstart nach Ostern | BX Swiss TV
14.04.20
Neuemissionen - u. a. mit 9.30% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (52.5%) auf Credit Suisse Group AG
14.04.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

17.04.20
Schroders: Wie das Coronavirus nachhaltige Anlagen ins Rampenlicht rückt
16.04.20
Schroders: Wie Mikrofinanzierungen stürmischen Zeiten standhalten können
15.04.20
Schroders: What is "helicopter money" and is it a good idea?
mehr
Überschrift: Guter Wochenstart nach Ostern | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Experte warnt: Die Krise ist noch nicht überstanden
Laut Goldman Sachs-Analysten dürften die US-Aktien ihre Talfahrt nicht weiter fortsetzen
Corona-Pandemie: Kann die Krise den Goldpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben?
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 16: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Tesla beteiligt sich an Pilotprojekt zu Blockchain-Anwendung
Experte empfiehlt US-Regierung in Sachen Boeing auf Strategie von Buffett zu setzen
KW 16: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
Darum sinkt der Euro zum Franken - EUR/CHF auf Mehrjahrestief
Plötzlich Pleite: Was Gläubigern von Vapiano, Esprit und Co. jetzt bevorsteht
Roche-Diagnostics arbeitet an Test zum Nachweis von Corona-Antikörpern - Roche-Aktie im Aufwind

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX gehen mit starken Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- Dow schliesst im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche DAX zeigten sich vor dem Wochenende mit klar positiver Tendenz. Auch an der Wall Street waren Kursaufschläge zu verzeichnen. An Asiens Börsen ging es am Freitag bergauf.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB