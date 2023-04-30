Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'437 0.7%  SPI 15'073 0.7%  Dow 34'098 0.8%  DAX 15'922 0.8%  Euro 0.9913 0.5%  EStoxx50 4'359 0.0%  Gold 1'990 0.1%  Bitcoin 26'261 -0.3%  Dollar 0.8949 0.0%  Öl 79.5 1.6% 
YS Biopharma Company Aktie [Valor: 125847210 / ISIN: KYG9845F1090]
01.05.2023 00:29:00

ROSEN, LEADING INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages YS Biopharma Co., Ltd. f/k/a Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Investors to Inquire About Securities Class Action Investigation - YS, SMIH

NEW YORK, April 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Rosen Law Firm, P.A. Logo

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of YS Biopharma Co., Ltd. f/k/a Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: YS, SMIH).

SO WHAT: If you purchased YS Biopharma's securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=15291 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources, or any meaningful peer recognition. Many of these firms do not actually litigate securities class actions. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.
Phillip Kim, Esq.
The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
New York, NY 10016
Tel: (212) 686-1060
Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
Fax: (212) 202-3827
lrosen@rosenlegal.com
pkim@rosenlegal.com
cases@rosenlegal.com
www.rosenlegal.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rosen-leading-investor-counsel-encourages-ys-biopharma-co-ltd-fka-summit-healthcare-acquisition-corp-investors-to-inquire-about-securities-class-action-investigation--ys-smih-301810951.html

SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

pagehit