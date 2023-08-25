Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
BioXcel Therapeutics Aktie [Valor: 40457675 / ISIN: US09075P1057]
26.08.2023 00:45:00

ROSEN, LEADING INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important September 5 Deadline in Securities Class Action - BTAI

BioXcel Therapeutics
3.99 USD -0.75%
NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of securities of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) between December 15, 2021 and June 28, 2023, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important September 5, 2023 lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you purchased BioXcel Therapeutics securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the BioXcel Therapeutics class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=17579 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 5, 2023. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources or any meaningful peer recognition. Many of these firms do not actually handle securities class actions, but are merely middlemen that refer clients or partner with law firms that actually litigate the cases. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) BioXcel Therapeutics lacked adequate internal controls over protocol adherence and data integrity; (2) as a result, BioXcel Therapeutics's principal investigator failed to adhere to the informed consent form approved by the Institutional Review Board ("IRB"); (3) BioXcel Therapeutics's principal investigator failed to maintain adequate case histories for certain patients whose records were reviewed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA"); (4) BioXcel Therapeutics's principal investigator fabricated email correspondence with a pharmacovigilance safety vendor that was then provided to the FDA; (5) the foregoing would negatively impact BioXcel Therapeutics's ability to obtain regulatory approval of BXCL501 (which is purportedly a proprietary, orally dissolving, film formulation of dexmedetomidine, or "Dex") for the treatment of agitation associated with dementia in patients with probable Alzheimer's disease; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about BioXcel Therapeutics's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the BioXcel Therapeutics class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=17579 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
      New York, NY 10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rosen-leading-investor-counsel-encourages-bioxcel-therapeutics-inc-investors-with-losses-to-secure-counsel-before-important-september-5-deadline-in-securities-class-action--btai-301910285.html

SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

Mini-Futures auf SMI

