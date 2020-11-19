SMI 10’555 -0.1%  SPI 13’090 0.0%  Dow 29’438 -1.2%  DAX 13’202 0.5%  Euro 1.0803 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’482 0.4%  Gold 1’873 -0.3%  Bitcoin 16’245 0.9%  Dollar 0.9113 0.0%  Öl 44.2 1.0% 

19.11.2020 03:36:00

ROSEN, GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Interface, Inc.; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact Firm - TILE

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ: TILE) between March 2, 2018 and September 28, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Interface investors under the federal securities laws.

Rosen Law Firm, P.A. Logo

To join the Interface class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1788.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Interface had inadequate disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting; (2) consequently, Interface, among other things, reported artificially inflated income and earnings per share (EPS) in 2015 and 2016; (3) Interface and certain of its employees were under investigation by the SEC with respect to the foregoing since at least November 2017, had impeded the SEC's investigation, and downplayed the true scope of the Company's wrongdoing and liability with respect to the SEC investigation; and (4) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than January 11, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1788.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR'S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm's attorneys are ranked and recognized by numerous independent and respected sources. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
      New York, NY 10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rosen-globally-recognized-investor-counsel-announces-filing-of-securities-class-action-lawsuit-against-interface-inc-encourages-investors-with-losses-in-excess-of-100k-to-contact-firm--tile-301176644.html

SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

pagehit