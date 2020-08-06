06.08.2020 20:45:00

ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Energy Recovery, Inc. Investors to Contact Firm Before Important Deadline in Class Action Seeking Recovery of Investor Losses - ERII

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Energy Recovery, Inc. between August 2, 2017 and June 29, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important September 21, 2020 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Energy Recovery investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Energy Recovery class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1905.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR'S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company and Schlumberger Technology Corp. ("Schlumberger") had different strategic perspectives regarding commercialization of VorTeq; (2) which created substantial risk of early termination of the Company's exclusive licensing agreement with Schlumberger; (3) accordingly, the guidance and expectations of future license revenue was false and lacked reasonable basis; and (4) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times or lacked a reasonable basis and omitted material facts. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 21, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1905.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

