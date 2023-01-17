SMI 11'402 -0.3%  SPI 14'640 -0.3%  Dow 33'911 -1.1%  DAX 15'187 0.4%  Euro 0.9950 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'174 0.4%  Gold 1'909 -0.4%  Bitcoin 19'608 0.1%  Dollar 0.9221 0.0%  Öl 86.7 3.1% 
Daktronics Aktie [Valor: 172033 / ISIN: US2342641097]
18.01.2023 00:34:00

ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Daktronics, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - DAKT

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: DAKT) between March 10, 2022 and December 6, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important February 21, 2023 lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Daktronics securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Daktronics class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=10608 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than February 21, 2023. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources, or any meaningful peer recognition. Many of these firms do not actually handle securities class actions, but are merely middlemen that refer clients or partner with law firms that actually litigate the cases. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose, among other things, that: (1) the Company was experiencing challenges that increased costs, including supply chain disruptions, that impacted Daktronics' ability to fund inventory levels and operations; (2) as a result, it was probable that some portion of the Company's deferred tax assets would not be realized; (3) as a result, Daktronics was reasonably likely to record a material valuation allowance to its deferred tax assets; (4) there were material weaknesses in the Company's internal controls over financial reporting related to income taxes; (5) the foregoing presented liquidity concerns and there was substantial doubt as to the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, Defendant's positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the truth emerged, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the Daktronics class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=10608 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm's attorneys are ranked and recognized by numerous independent and respected sources. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.
Phillip Kim, Esq.
The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
New York, NY 10016
Tel: (212) 686-1060
Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
Fax: (212) 202-3827
lrosen@rosenlegal.com
pkim@rosenlegal.com
cases@rosenlegal.com
www.rosenlegal.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rosen-global-investor-counsel-encourages-daktronics-inc-investors-to-secure-counsel-before-important-deadline-in-securities-class-action--dakt-301723849.html

SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

