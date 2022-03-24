Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 12’100 -0.9%  SPI 15’435 -0.9%  Dow 34’359 -1.3%  DAX 14’284 -1.3%  Euro 1.0245 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’869 -1.5%  Gold 1’945 1.2%  Bitcoin 39’560 0.1%  Dollar 0.9310 0.0%  Öl 121.5 6.1% 
Bis zu 1'000 CHF Cash Bonus

24.03.2022 01:15:00

ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Core Scientific, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Securities Class Action Investigation - CORZ, CORZW

NEW YORK  , March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ: CORZ, CORZW) resulting from allegations that Core Scientific may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

Rosen Law Firm, P.A. Logo

SO WHAT: If you purchased Core Scientific securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=3932 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On March 3, 2022, market analyst Culper Research issued a report alleging, among other things, that Core Scientific "has wildly oversold both its mining and hosting businesses, which it cobbled together in a series of questionable transactions before dumping onto the market via SPAC." Moreover, the Company had "waived the 180-day lockup on over 282 million shares, making them free to be dumped just 5 trading days" from the time of the report, showing that "insiders have abandoned any pretense of care for minority shareholders."

On this news, Core Scientific's stock fell $0.72, or 9%, to close at $6.98 on March 3, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources, or any meaningful peer recognition. Many of these firms do not actually litigate securities class actions.  Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
      New York, NY 10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rosen-global-investor-counsel-encourages-core-scientific-inc-investors-with-losses-to-inquire-about-securities-class-action-investigation--corz-corzw-301509238.html

SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Erholung trotz anhaltendem Konflikt? | BX Swiss TV

Nach der erfolgreichen Vorwoche sind die Aktienmärkte ruhig gestartet, während der Ölpreis weiterhin grossen Schwankungen unterliegt. Hoffnungen auf erfolgreiche Verhandlungen zwischen der Ukraine und Russland stützen die Kurse. Während diese teilweise wieder hohe Niveaus erreicht haben, nimmt das Rückschlagpotential vor dem Hintergrund einer ausbleibenden Einigung abermals zu.

Welche Daten ausserdem in dieser Handelswoche noch relevant sein könnten, erfahren Sie von Georg Zimmermann im Marktupdate bei BX Swiss TV.

 

Marktupdate: 22. März: Erholung trotz anhaltendem Konflikt? | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

23.03.22 Vontobel: Immobilien als sicherer Hafen in Zeiten der Inflation?
23.03.22 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.50% p.a. Coupon mit UBS BRCs
23.03.22 Licht und Schatten bei Adobe
23.03.22 Marktüberblick: Banken gesucht
23.03.22 SMI dreht ins Plus
22.03.22 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.20% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Pfizer Inc
22.03.22 Marktupdate: 22. März: Erholung trotz anhaltendem Konflikt? | BX Swiss TV
21.03.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.40% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf BASF, E.ON, RWE
29.11.21 Lyxor: US Spotlight: Digital Transformation and Disruption
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’773.26 15.16 SMIR9U
Short 12’999.33 11.83 SMIUBU
Short 13’407.83 8.42 HSSM9U
SMI-Kurs: 12’099.50 23.03.2022 17:31:39
Long 11’569.51 17.32 PSSMDU
Long 11’208.49 11.50 OSSM2U
Long 10’750.05 8.03 OSSM4U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Putin: EU-Staaten müssen russisches Gas künftig in Rubel bezahlen - OMV stellt Zahlung vorerst nicht um
Nach Ukraine-Schock: Zu dieser Strategie rät Bellevue-Fondsmanagerin
Ukraine-Krieg bleibt weiter Thema: Wall Street letztlich im Minus -- SMI zum Sitzungsende leichter -- DAX verbucht Verluste -- Asiens Börsen schliessen fester
Nestlé-Aktie schwächelt: Nestlé bestreitet Hackerangriff
GAZPROM-, LUKOIL- & Aeroflot-Aktien: Handel an Moskauer Börse wird am Donnerstag wieder eingeschränkt aufgenommen
Chinas e-Yuan wird zum Dollar-Rivalen
Novartis-Aktie leichter: Novartis-Tochter Sandoz einigt sich wohl mit Novo Nordisk
Weizen und Raps mit Preisrally - So können Anleger Agrarrohstoffe handeln
Kurs des Tesla-Konkurrenten gesunken: Ist die BYD-Aktie jetzt eine Kaufgelegenheit?
Inflation und Ukraine-Krieg belasten: Morgan Stanley und Citigroup sagen Beben am Aktienmarkt voraus

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit