|
04.11.2023 00:46:00
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Capstone Green Energy Corporation Investors with Losses in Excess of $100k to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - CGRN,...
NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --
WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of securities of Capstone Green Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: CGRN) (OTC: CGRNQ) between June 14, 2021 and September 22, 2023, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important December 12, 2023 lead plaintiff deadline.
SO WHAT: If you purchased Capstone Green Energy securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.
WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Capstone Green Energy class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=19761 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than December 12, 2023. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.
WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources or any meaningful peer recognition. Many of these firms do not actually litigate securities class actions, but are merely middlemen that refer clients or partner with law firms that actually litigate the cases. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.
DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements that: (1) Capstone had engaged in "bill and hold transactions" with customers; (2) these transactions were not reported pursuant to generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"); (3) "as a result of apparent errors primarily related to revenue recognition associated with bill and hold transactions" Capstone lacked a reasonable basis to report certain financial results and was reasonably likely to restate its financial statements; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendant's positive statements about Capstone's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.
To join the Capstone Green Energy class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=19761 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.
No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.
Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.
Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
Contact Information:
Laurence Rosen, Esq.
Phillip Kim, Esq.
The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
New York, NY 10016
Tel: (212) 686-1060
Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
Fax: (212) 202-3827
lrosen@rosenlegal.com
pkim@rosenlegal.com
cases@rosenlegal.com
www.rosenlegal.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rosen-global-investor-counsel-encourages-capstone-green-energy-corporation-investors-with-losses-in-excess-of-100k-to-secure-counsel-before-important-deadline-in-securities-class-action--cgrn-cgrnq-301977602.html
SOURCE THE ROSEN LAW FIRM, P. A.
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu Capstone Turbine Corp Registered Shs
|
09.02.22
|Ausblick: Capstone Turbine stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
09.11.21
|Ausblick: Capstone Turbine gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
09.08.21
|Ausblick: Capstone Turbine stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
08.06.21
|Ausblick: Capstone Turbine stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
07.02.21
|Ausblick: Capstone Turbine stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
25.01.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Capstone Turbine legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
08.11.20
|Ausblick: Capstone Turbine legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
05.02.20
|Ausblick: Capstone Turbine veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Capstone Turbine Corp Registered Shs
Aktien, Krypto & Rohstoffe – Ein Blick auf die aktuelle Marktlage
Wie ist die aktuelle Lage am Markt? Wo liegen die Schwierigkeiten für Aktien und wie sieht es bei Krypto und Rohstoffen aus?
Darüber gibt Prof. Dr. Torsten Dennin Einblicke im heutigen Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
|31.10.23
|Schroders: Drei wichtige Fragen zu Anleiheinvestitionen
|25.10.23
|Schroders: Infografik: Was ist ein Co-Investment?
|17.10.23
|Schroders: Was ist Impact Investing und wie passt es in ein institutionelles Portfolio?
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Arbeitsmarktdaten lindern Zinssorgen: SMI schliesst knapp im Minus -- DAX letztlich höher -- Wall Street schliesslich stärker -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende im Plus - Feiertag in Japan
Vor dem Wochenende schloss der heimische Aktienmarkt minimal leichter, während der deutsche Leitindex weiter anstieg. An den US-Börsen ging es auch am Freitag weiter aufwärts. Am Freitag legten die Börsen in Fernost zu, in Japan fand kein Handel statt.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}