Mallinckrodt Aktie [Valor: 119827669 / ISIN: IE000O3L0NQ3]
ROSEN, A TRUSTED AND LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Mallinckrodt plc Investors to Inquire About Securities Class Action Investigation - MNK

Mallinckrodt
NEW YORK, March 27, 2023/PRNewswire/ -- 

Rosen Law Firm, P.A. Logo

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces that it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE American: MNK) resulting from allegations that Mallinckrodt may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Mallinckrodt securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=13407 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On March 17, 2023, The Buxton Helmsley Group, Inc., a "New York City-based investment advisor to clients with financial interests in Mallinckrodt Plc." issued two open letters and press releases, later corrected. In a corrected press release, Buxton Helmsley Group alleged that it is "delivering the results of an extensive investigation into financial misconduct at the Company involving an evidenced scheme of concealing asset value depreciation/impairment expenses, in violation of GAAP ASC 350, 360 and Regulation S-X, taking place both before and after the Company's Chapter 11 Reorganization."

The Buxton Helmsley Group also alleged that it is "demanding the restatement of the historical financial statements of the Company, and demanding write-downs of post-reorganization asset values based on the Company's prior-professed standards of determining the fair value of asset's securing the Company's capital structure."

On this news, the price of Mallinckrodt's stock price fell 5% to close at $7.78 per share on March 20, 2023.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources, or any meaningful peer recognition. Many of these firms do not actually litigate securities class actions.  Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
      New York, NY 10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rosen-a-trusted-and-leading-law-firm-encourages-mallinckrodt-plc-investors-to-inquire-about-securities-class-action-investigation--mnk-301782525.html

SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

