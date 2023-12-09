Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
09.12.2023 01:30:00

ROSEN, A TRUSTED AND LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Inspired Entertainment, Inc. Investors to Inquire About Securities Class Action Investigation - INSE

WHY: , N.Y., December 8, 2023. Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: INSE) resulting from allegations that Inspired Entertainment may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Inspired Entertainment securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=20288 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On November 8, 2023, Inspired Entertainment announced it would require additional time to complete financial statements for their third quarter of 2023 and restate certain previously issued financial statements. The press release stated, "[i]n connection with the preparation of the financial statements of the Company for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2023, the Company, in consultation with its current independent registered public accounting firm, KPMG LLP, identified certain accounting errors relating to the compliance with U.S. GAAP in connection with the Company's accounting policies for capitalizing software development costs. The errors relate primarily to the application of the relevant accounting standards to projects, including the timing of capitalization with respect to software development projects and the nature of costs eligible for capitalization. The Company is currently undertaking a review of other financial statement line items and related accounting policies to ensure U.S. GAAP compliance. The Company is currently unable to determine whether this review will result in further adjustments being required."

On this news, Inspired Entertainment's stock price fell $3.07 per share, or 29.5%, to close at $7.33 on November 9, 2023.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources, or any meaningful peer recognition. Many of these firms do not actually litigate securities class actions. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.
Phillip Kim, Esq.
The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
New York, NY 10016
Tel: (212) 686-1060
Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
Fax: (212) 202-3827
lrosen@rosenlegal.com
pkim@rosenlegal.com
cases@rosenlegal.com
www.rosenlegal.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rosen-a-trusted-and-leading-law-firm-encourages-inspired-entertainment-inc-investors-to-inquire-about-securities-class-action-investigation--inse-302010437.html

SOURCE THE ROSEN LAW FIRM, P. A.

