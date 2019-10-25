+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
25.10.2019 00:45:00

ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds ProPetro Holding Corp. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of ProPetro Holding Corp. (a) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with ProPetro's March 2017 initial public offering ("IPO or the "Offering") and/or (b) between March 17, 2017 and August 8, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period") of the important November 15, 2019 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for ProPetro investors under the federal securities laws.

Rosen Law Firm, P.A. Logo

To join the ProPetro class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1680.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR'S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) ProPetro's executive officers were improperly reimbursed for certain expenses; (2) ProPetro had engaged in certain undisclosed transactions with related parties; (3) ProPetro's lacked adequate disclosure controls and procedures; (4) ProPetro's lacked effective internal control over financial reporting; and (5) as a result, ProPetro's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 15, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1680.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.
Phillip Kim, Esq.
The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
New York, NY 10016
Tel: (212) 686-1060
Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
Fax: (212) 202-3827
lrosen@rosenlegal.com
pkim@rosenlegal.com
cases@rosenlegal.com
www.rosenlegal.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rosen-a-top-ranked-law-firm-reminds-propetro-holding-corp-investors-of-important-deadline-in-securities-class-action-300945282.html

SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

24.10.19
Immobilien nur noch für Gutverdiener? | BX Swiss TV
24.10.19
Ölpreise nach US-Lagerdaten deutlich im Aufwind
24.10.19
Vontobel: derimail - Unsere aktuellen Low Barrier Produkte in Zeichnung
24.10.19
SMI - Die Spannung steigt
24.10.19
Weekly-Hits: Fusionen, Übernahmen & US Banken
23.10.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.85% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf General Electric Co
21.10.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

22.10.19
Schroders: Wie lassen sich die Auswirkungen geopolitischer Ereignisse auf den Markt messen?
18.10.19
Schroders: Wie der Handelskrieg die BRIC-Länder schwächt
18.10.19
Schroders: Wie lange werden Sie leben und was bedeutet das für Ihre Anlagen?
mehr
Immobilien nur noch für Gutverdiener? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Krypto-Rubel: Russland ist sich über digitale Nationalwährung unschlüssig
Tesla verzeichnet Gewinn und schlägt Erwartungen - Tesla-Aktie klettert zweistellig
S + B-Aktie knickt nach Gewinnwarnung ein: Schmolz + Bickenbach plant Kapitalerhöhung
Beyond Meat-Aktie: Rückt ein schwarzer Börsentag in gefährliche Nähe?
Änderungen bei Tesla: Preise und Bestellvorgang angepasst
ABB-Aktie gewinnt: Umsatz von ABB stagniert - Q3 weniger schlimm als befürchtet
Apples Kreditkarte löst Euphorie aus - keine Kreditkarte war zum Start erfolgreicher
VAT-Aktie stark: VAT setzt im dritten Quartal weniger um - Auftragseingang gestiegen
Wegen Flugverbot für 737 Max: Boeing-Gewinn bricht um die Hälfte ein - Aktie dennoch höher
Novartis-Aktie klettert ins Plus - Novartis bleibt auf Wachstumskurs und erhöht erneut den Ausblick

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow beendet Handel leicht im Minus -- SMI beendet den Handel im Plus -- DAX letztlich höher -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen grösstenteils in Grün
Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt war die Stimmung freundlich. Während der NASDAQ zulegte, stand der Dow Jones am Donnerstag tiefer. Die asiatischen Indizes wiesen hauptsächlich Aufschläge aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB