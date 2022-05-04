Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 11’900 -0.9%  SPI 15’275 -1.0%  Dow 34’061 2.8%  DAX 13’971 -0.5%  Euro 1.0336 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’725 -1.0%  Gold 1’882 0.7%  Bitcoin 38’676 4.7%  Dollar 0.9730 0.0%  Öl 110.3 4.1% 
1 Aktie gratis
Twitter Aktie [Valor: 22371814 / ISIN: US90184L1026]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
05.05.2022 00:56:00

ROSEN, A TOP RANKED FIRM, Encourages Twitter, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action Against Elon Musk - TWTR

Twitter
48.10 CHF -0.65%
Kaufen Verkaufen

NEW YORK, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 

Rosen Law Firm, P.A. Logo

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds sellers of the common stock of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) between March 24, 2022 and April 1, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important June 13, 2022 lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you sold Twitter securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Twitter class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=5134 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than June 13, 2022. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources or any meaningful peer recognition. Many of these firms do not actually handle securities class actions, but are merely middlemen that refer clients or partner with law firms that actually litigate the cases. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: Elon Musk, the founder of Tesla and Space-X, and according to Forbes, the richest person in the world, began acquiring shares of Twitter in January 2022. By March 14, 2022, Musk had acquired more than a 5% ownership stake in Twitter, requiring him to file a Schedule 13 with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") within 10 days, or March 24, 2022. However, Musk did not file a Schedule 13 with the SEC within the required time and instead continued to amass Twitter shares, eventually acquiring over a 9% stake in the Company before finally filing a Schedule 13 on April 4, 2022.

Upon Musk belatedly filing the required Schedule 13, which first revealed his ownership stake in Twitter to the public, the Company's shares rose from a closing price of $39.31 per share on April 1, 2022, to close at $49.97 per share on April 4, 2022 – an increase of 27%.

Investors who sold shares of Twitter between March 24, 2022 and April 4, 2022 missed the resulting share price increase as the market reacted to Musk's purchases. By failing to timely disclose his ownership stake, Musk was able to acquire shares of Twitter less expensively during the Class Period.

To join the Twitter class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=5134 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
      New York, NY 10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rosen-a-top-ranked-firm-encourages-twitter-inc-investors-to-secure-counsel-before-important-deadline-in-securities-class-action-against-elon-musk--twtr-301540084.html

SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Nachrichten zu Twitter

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Twitter

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
14.04.22 Twitter Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
17.11.21 Twitter Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
13.09.21 Twitter Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
10.02.21 Twitter overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
16.12.20 Twitter overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside Trading & Investment

04.05.22 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.75% p.a. Coupon mit UBS BRCs
04.05.22 Netflix kippt „Pearl“-Serie
04.05.22 Marktüberblick: Banken gesucht
04.05.22 Das Warten auf die US-Notenbank
03.05.22 Vontobel: Börsenplatz Zürich: Viel Unsicherheit - liefert Bossard trotzdem ab?
03.05.22 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 15.50% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Mastercard Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, Ameriprise Financial Inc
03.05.22 Marktupdate 03. Mai: Volatilität bestimmt das Börsengeschehen | BX Swiss TV
02.05.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Adidas, Nike, On Holding
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’382.43 19.22 RSSM1U
Short 12’773.81 11.74 SMIUBU
Short 13’180.30 8.36 HSSM9U
SMI-Kurs: 11’900.17 04.05.2022 17:30:00
Long 11’352.89 17.02 PSSM8U
Long 11’133.77 13.02 OSSM2U
Long 10’673.84 8.70 OSSM4U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Twitter 33.47 -1.56% Twitter

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nach Fed-Zinsentscheidung: US-Börsen legen letztlich kräftig zu -- SMI und DAX schliessen tiefer -- Viele asiatische Märkte weiterhin mit Feiertagspause - Hang Seng mit Verlusten
Börsen im Angstmodus: Diese fünf US-Aktien sind jetzt die Analystenfavoriten
US-Notenbank erhöht Leitzins wie erwartet
Meyer Burger-Aktie schliesst im Plus: Markus Nikles wird neuer Finanzchef
Geberit-Aktie letztlich dennoch schwächer: Markantes Wachstum im ersten Quartal verzeichnet - Neues Aktienrückkaufprogramm
Was lohnt sich mehr - Aktien vor oder nach dem Ex-Dividenden-Tag zu kaufen?
Novartis-Aktie schlussendlich leichter: Novartis bekommt weitere EU-Zulassung für die personalisierte Zelltherapie Kymriah
Ökonomin: Blockchain-Technologie wird die nächste "industrielle Revolution" einleiten
Goldpreis: Hochspannung vor Fed-Statements
So wirkt sich der Ukraine-Krieg auf den Schweizer Fondsmarkt aus

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten