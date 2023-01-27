SMI 11'332 0.1%  SPI 14'552 0.1%  Dow 33'978 0.1%  DAX 15'150 0.1%  Euro 1.0011 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4'178 0.1%  Gold 1'928 -0.1%  Bitcoin 21'222 0.2%  Dollar 0.9218 0.0%  Öl 86.3 -1.6% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Das sollten Neu-Anleger wissen, bevor sie Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co. kaufen
KW 4: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
So wurde Charlie Munger zum Star-Investor - eine Kurzbiografie
Marktexperte Mark Hulbert: So schlagen sich die Top-Aktien der letzten Jahre im nächsten Bullenmarkt
Vorsicht beim Online-Shopping: Mit diesen Zahlungsmethoden lässt sich online sicher einkaufen
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
28.01.2023 00:19:00

ROSEN, A RESPECTED AND LEADING FIRM, Encourages National Realty Investment Advisors LLC Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - NRIA

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Rosen Law Firm, P.A. Logo

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of National Realty Investment Advisors LLC membership units (NRIA) of the important March 13, 2023 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action.

The case is against Rey E. Grabato II, Daniel Coley O'Brien, Thomas Nicholas Salzano, Arthur Scutaro, Arthur Raymond Scutaro, Sr., Arthur Raymond Scutaro, Jr., Olena Budinska, Ivel Turner, Jeff Rosenberg, Mark Korczak, Byron Cartozian, and Brian Harrington (together, "Defendants").

SO WHAT: If you purchased NRIA membership units you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the NRIA class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=10974 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than March 13, 2023. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources or any meaningful peer recognition. Many of these firms do not actually handle securities class actions, but are merely middlemen that refer clients or partner with law firms that actually litigate the cases. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, National Realty Investment Advisors LLC offered and sold NRIA, a membership unit in the NRIA Fund. Defendants used NRIA and the NRIA Fund to carry out a fraudulent scheme, including making and disseminating material misrepresentations, and effectuating a Ponzi scheme to divert millions of dollars invested in the NRIA Fund for their own personal gain.

To join the NRIA class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=10974 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
      New York, NY 10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rosen-a-respected-and-leading-firm-encourages-national-realty-investment-advisors-llc-investors-to-secure-counsel-before-important-deadline-in-securities-class-action--nria-301732693.html

SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktien aktuell: THERMO FISHER, MASTERCARD, BERKSHIRE mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

In der aktuellen Folge werden die Aktien der THERMO FISHER, MASTERCARD 💳, BERKSHIRE vorgestellt. Pünktlich vor Börsenstart stellen Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsen-Experte David Kunz jede Woche ausgewählte Top-Werte vor und diskutieren über News aus der Finanzwelt.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell: THERMO FISHER, MASTERCARD💳, BERKSHIRE mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

27.01.23 Vontobel: derinews-Blog Highlights
27.01.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Biontech, Moderna
27.01.23 SG-Marktüberblick: 27.01.2023
27.01.23 Favoritenwechsel im SMI?
27.01.23 DAX – US-Wirtschaft bleibt unter Dampf
27.01.23 UBS KeyInvest: Euro STOXX 50 – Volumenmaximum als Sprungbrett?
26.01.23 Julius Bär: 10.50% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) mit Lock-In auf LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Kering SA, Cie Financiere Richemont SA
25.01.23 Aktien aktuell: THERMO FISHER, MASTERCARD💳, BERKSHIRE mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV
23.12.22 ☕ MarketFlow Live - Today 👀 PCI prices 📊 Stocks 🎢 Gold 💛
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'794.84 19.21 XSSMTU
Short 12'012.50 13.99 D0SSMU
Short 12'481.05 8.86 CRSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'332.30 27.01.2023 17:31:24
Long 10'856.08 18.58 MUSSMU
Long 10'620.52 13.49 AJSSMU
Long 10'192.81 8.96 EHSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Intel-Aktie rauscht in die Tiefe: Intel in den roten Zahlen
Swiss Re-Aktie sinkt: Underwriting-Chef von Swiss Re verlässt das Unternehmen
Anleger müssen sich 2023 laut Ex-US-Finanzminister Summers auf schwierige Zeiten einstellen
Alcon-Aktie verliert leicht: SIX-Regulierung leitet Untersuchung gegen Alcon ein
LVMH-Aktie sinkt nach Rekordhoch: LVMH kann Erlöse steigern - Mehr Optimismus für Schlussquartal
Tesla-Aktie: Hohe Geldstrafe für Tesla wegen irreführender Angaben zur Reichweite
Impulsarmer Wochenausklang: SMI und DAX gehen minimal höher ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen im Plus -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich mit leichten Aufschlägen
Favoritenwechsel im SMI?
Starrag-Aktie springt zweistellig hoch: Starrag legt 2022 bei Umsatz und Aufträgen zu
Erste Schätzungen: Swisscom stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit
Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.