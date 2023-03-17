SMI 10'614 -1.0%  SPI 13'905 -0.8%  Dow 31'862 -1.2%  DAX 14'768 -1.3%  Euro 0.9966 1.0%  EStoxx50 4'065 -1.3%  Gold 1'989 3.6%  Bitcoin 25'621 10.0%  Dollar 0.9229 0.0%  Öl 72.5 -3.0% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Zinssitzung kommende Woche: Wie reagiert die Fed auf die Krise um SVB Financial Group, Signature Bank & Co.?
Hoch verschuldet: So viel Geld soll Elon Musk Amazon nach der Twitter-Übernahme bezahlen
QR-Code-Scanner-Apps oft unseriös: Keine extra App notwendig
Freestoxx im Test: Das bietet der Neobroker für US-Aktien
KW 11: So performten die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

adidas Aktie [Valor: 11730015 / ISIN: DE000A1EWWW0]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
18.03.2023 00:00:00

ROSEN, A LONGSTANDING LAW FIRM, Encourages adidas AG Investors to Inquire About Securities Class Action Investigation - ADDYY, ADDDF

adidas
146.35 CHF -2.89%
Kaufen Verkaufen

NEW YORK, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Rosen Law Firm, P.A. Logo

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues its investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of adidas AG (OTC: ADDYY, ADDDF) resulting from allegations that adidas may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased adidas securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=12204 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On October 25, 2022, adidas ended its lucrative business partnership with Kanye West (under which it sold products designed by West under the brand name "Yeezy") as a result of his anti-Semitic rhetoric.

On November 27, 2022, TheWall Street Journal published an article entitled "Adidas Top Executives Discussed Risk of Staff's 'Direct Exposure' to Kanye West Years Ago." According to the article, as early as 2018, adidas executives discussed ending the business partnership with West as a result of his behavior. Reportedly adidas feared continuing the relationship with West, as they feared it could "blow up" at any moment. The article added that West made anti-Semitic statements in front of adidas staff, and that he told adidas staff that he was considering naming an album after Adolf Hitler.

On February 9, 2023 adidas announced that "while the company continues to review future options for the utilization of its Yeezy inventory, this guidance already accounts for the significant adverse impact from not selling the existing stock. This would lower revenues by around € 1.2 billion and operating profit by around € 500 million this year." Further, "should the company irrevocably decide not to repurpose any of the existing Yeezy product going forward, this would result in the write-off of the existing Yeezy inventory and would lower the company's operating profit by an additional € 500 million this year. In addition, adidas expects one-off costs of up to € 200 million in 2023. These costs are part of a strategic review the company is currently conducting aimed at reigniting profitable growth as of 2024. If all these effects were to materialize, the company would expect to report an operating loss of € 700 million in 2023." adidas' CEO stated, "[t]he numbers speak for themselves. We are currently not performing the way we should[.]"

As a result of these adverse disclosures the price of adidas securities have fallen, damaging investors.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources, or any meaningful peer recognition. Many of these firms do not actually litigate securities class actions. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.
Phillip Kim, Esq.
The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
New York, NY 10016
Tel: (212) 686-1060
Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
Fax: (212) 202-3827
lrosen@rosenlegal.com
pkim@rosenlegal.com
cases@rosenlegal.com
www.rosenlegal.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rosen-a-longstanding-law-firm-encourages-adidas-ag-investors-to-inquire-about-securities-class-action-investigation--addyy-adddf-301775211.html

SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu adidas

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu adidas

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
17.03.23 adidas Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
15.03.23 adidas Halten DZ BANK
09.03.23 adidas Neutral UBS AG
09.03.23 adidas Reduce Baader Bank
09.03.23 adidas Sell Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Jetzt BRC handeln!

Die positive Stimmung an den Aktienmärkten trügt | BX TV

Trügt die positive Stimmung an den Aktienmärkten? Was ist für Anlegerinnen und Anleger in der kommenden Zeit wichtig und worauf müssen wir uns einstellen?

Diese Fragen beantwortet Marco Ludescher, Leiter Asset Management, Dr. Blümer & Partner Vermögensverwaltung Zürich AG im Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.
Ausserdem gibt Marco Ludescher eine Prognose über die Entwicklung der Inflation und des Zinsumfeldes.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Die positive Stimmung an den Aktienmärkten trügt | BX TV

Inside Trading & Investment

17.03.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Idorsia
17.03.23 Bitcoin Kurs flirtet mit 27.000 Dollar – die Gründe und Aussichten
17.03.23 Marktüberblick: E.ON haussiert
17.03.23 SMI stabilisiert sich
17.03.23 UBS KeyInvest: Euro STOXX 50 – Pullback auf den GD100
17.03.23 Die positive Stimmung an den Aktienmärkten trügt | BX TV
16.03.23 Julius Bär: 11.75% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) mit Lock-In auf BNP Paribas SA, ING Groep NV, Deutsche Bank AG, Societe Generale SA
16.03.23 Vontobel: derimail - BRCs mit nur einem Basiswert
02.02.23 ☕ Today in markets, Stocks rally 📈 ECB"s Conference 🎙️Tech Earnings 💼 👀👇
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'006.93 18.54 S2SSMU
Short 11'202.05 13.72 RGSSMU
Short 11'619.49 8.88 XSSMTU
SMI-Kurs: 10'613.55 17.03.2023 17:31:54
Long 10'135.91 19.39 5SSMPU
Long 9'920.92 13.91 5SSM0U
Long 9'444.23 8.59 3SSMKU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

CS-Aktie mit zweistelligem Kurssprung: Credit Suisse leiht sich Milliardenbetrag von der SNB
UBS und CS-Aktien sehr schwach: UBS und Credit Suisse widersetzen sich offenbar einer Zwangsfusion - CS droht Sammelklage in den USA
Die neue Moonswatch von Swatch und Omega - Kritiker erheben die Stimme
SMI letztlich leichter -- DAX beendet Handel mit deutlichen Verlusten -- Wall Street geht in Rot ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen erholen sich zum Wochenschluss
Zurich Insurance-Aktie fällt hinter Konkurrenten zurück: UBS-Experte hält Zurich für untervertreten
Credit-Suisse Aktie: Offenbar wollen mehrere Grossbanken Geschäfte mit CS einschränken
Vonovia stellt sich auf herausforderndes Umfeld ein und kürzt Dividende - Vonovia-Aktie drehte ins Minus
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Anleger trennen sich am Freitagnachmittag vermehrt von Meyer Burger
Credit Suisse-Aktie als Opfer des Bankenbebens - Die grössten Probleme der Bank sind aber hausgemacht
Deshalb sacken Euro und Franken zum Dollar ab

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten