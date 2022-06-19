ROSEN, A LONGSTANDING AND TRUSTED FIRM, Encourages Digital Turbine, Inc. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - APPS

NEW YORK, June 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS) between August 9, 2021 and May 17, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important August 5, 2022 lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Digital Turbine securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Digital Turbine class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=6272 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 5, 2022. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about Digital Turbine's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Digital Turbine's recent acquisitions, AdColony and Fyber, act as agents in certain of their respective product lines; (2) as a result, revenues for those product lines must be reported net of license fees and revenue share, rather than on a gross basis; (3) Digital Turbine's internal control over financial reporting as to revenue recognition was deficient; (4) as a result of the foregoing, Digital Turbine's net revenues was overstated throughout fiscal 2022; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about Digital Turbine's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the Digital Turbine class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=6272 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

