SMI 10'949 -0.7%  SPI 14'214 0.0%  Dow 32'255 -1.7%  DAX 15'633 0.0%  Euro 0.9875 -0.5%  EStoxx50 4'286 -0.1%  Gold 1'830 0.8%  Bitcoin 18'992 -7.1%  Dollar 0.9330 -0.9%  Öl 81.6 -1.2% 
Sotera Health Company Registered Shs Aktie [Valor: 57897071 / ISIN: US83601L1026]
10.03.2023 01:30:00

ROSEN, A LEADING NATIONAL FIRM, Encourages Sotera Health Company Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - SHC

Sotera Health Company Registered Shs
16.74 USD -4.07%
Kaufen Verkaufen

NEW YORK, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Rosen Law Firm, P.A. Logo

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ: SHC): (i) pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's initial public offering ("IPO") conducted on or around November 20, 2020; (ii) pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's secondary public offering ("SPO") conducted on or around March 18, 2021; and/or (iii) between November 20, 2020 and September 19, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important March 27, 2023 lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Sotera Health securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Sotera Health class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=11454 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than March 27, 2023. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources or any meaningful peer recognition. Many of these firms do not actually litigate securities class actions, but are merely middlemen that refer clients or partner with law firms that actually litigate the cases. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, and in connection with the IPO and the SPO, Sotera Health made false and misleading representations concerning its emissions control systems and exposure to liability from lawsuits for the Company's failure to limit harmful Ethylene Oxide ("EtO") emissions. The Company represented that it had "a proactive [environmental, health and safety] program and a culture of safety and quality." In addition, Sotera Health stated that it employed adequate and effective safeguards to control EtO emissions. Moreover, Sotera Health and its executives vehemently denied allegations that the Company's EtO emissions from its sterilization facilities caused cancer and other severe health issues in people living in the communities near those facilities.

To join the Sotera Health class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=11454 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
      New York, NY 10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rosen-a-leading-national-firm-encourages-sotera-health-company-investors-to-secure-counsel-before-important-deadline-in-securities-class-action--shc-301768491.html

SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

