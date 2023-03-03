ROSEN, A LEADING NATIONAL FIRM, Encourages Inspirato Incorporated Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action First Filed by the Firm - ISPO

SMI 11'166 1.0%  SPI 14'394 0.9%  Dow 33'004 1.1%  DAX 15'328 0.2%  Euro 0.9985 -0.4%  EStoxx50 4'241 0.6%  Gold 1'836 -0.1%  Bitcoin 22'141 -0.4%  Dollar 0.9422 0.3%  Öl 84.3 -0.1% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Starinvestorin Cathie Wood: Der Bitcoin wird sein bisheriges Allzeithoch bis 2030 pulverisiert haben
Charlie Munger lobt BYD: Darum gibt der Berkshire-Vize dem chinesischen E-Autobauer den Vorzug vor Tesla
Anleihekönig Jeffrey Gundlach bereitet sich auf harte Landung der US-Wirtschaft vor - Warnung an Anleger
Freestoxx im Test: Das bietet der Neobroker für US-Aktien
US-Präsident Biden will Mindeststeuer für Milliardäre: Diese Folgen hätte die neue Abgabe Tesla-CEO Elon Musk
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
Inspirat a Aktie [Valor: 116763662 / ISIN: US45791E1073]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
03.03.2023 01:02:00

ROSEN, A LEADING NATIONAL FIRM, Encourages Inspirato Incorporated Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action First Filed by the Firm - ISPO

Inspirat a
1.02 USD -2.86%
Kaufen Verkaufen

NEW YORK, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Rosen Law Firm, P.A. Logo

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ: ISPO) between May 11, 2022 and December 15, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period") of the importantApril 17, 2023 lead plaintiff deadline, in the securities class action commenced by the Firm.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Inspirato securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Inspirato class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=10246 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than April 17, 2023. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources, or any meaningful peer recognition. Many of these firms do not actually handle securities class actions, but are merely middlemen that refer clients or partner with law firms that actually litigate the cases. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company's unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements as of and for the quarterly periods ended March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022 (collectively, the "Non-Reliance Periods") included in the quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") for the Non-Reliance Periods, could no longer be relied upon; (2) the quarterly reports could no longer be relied upon due to the incorrect application of Accounting Standards Update (ASU) No. 2016-02, Leases (Topic 842) ("ASC 842") with respect to the assessment of right-of-use assets and liabilities, resulting in an understatement of both right-of-use assets and total lease liabilities of approximately 9% for each of the Non-Reliance Periods resulting in an understatement of total assets and total liabilities by approximately 5% for each of the Non-Reliance periods, and due to property-related and other expenses being under accrued in the first quarter, and over accrued in the second quarter, resulting in cost of revenue being understated by approximately 1% and overstated by approximately 5% in the first and second quarter, respectively (similarly, any previously issued or filed reports, press releases, earnings releases, and investor presentations or other communications describing the Company's condensed consolidated unaudited financial statements and other related financial information covering the Non-Reliance Periods should no longer be relied upon); (3) the Company was not in compliance with the periodic filing requirements for continued listing set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the "Rule") as a result of its failure to file its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 (the third quarter report) with the SEC by the required due date; and (4) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the Inspirato class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=10246 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm's attorneys are ranked and recognized by numerous independent and respected sources. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
      New York, NY  10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rosen-a-leading-national-firm-encourages-inspirato-incorporated-investors-with-losses-to-secure-counsel-before-important-deadline-in-securities-class-action-first-filed-by-the-firm--ispo-301761155.html

SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Inspirato Inc Registered Shs -A-

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Inspirato Inc Registered Shs -A-

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktien aktuell: UBS, LVMH & Constellation Brands mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: UBS, LVMH & Constellation Brands

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

https://youtube.com/live/HbCiFb_KC-U?feature=share

Aktien aktuell: UBS, LVMH & Constellation Brands mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

02.03.23 Julius Bär: 10.55% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Cie Financiere Richemont SA
02.03.23 UBS KeyInvest: Europäische Banken - An der Spitze / Walt Disney - Auf der Liste
02.03.23 Vontobel: Vier Faktoren kombiniert in einem Index: Vontobel Swiss Multi Factor Index
02.03.23 SMI erneut leicht schwächer
02.03.23 Sind das die besten Krypto-Aktien im Jahr 2023
01.03.23 Marktüberblick: Bank-Aktien im Aufwind
28.02.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - u.a. mit 9.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Lonza, Roche, Sika
28.02.23 Aktien aktuell: UBS, LVMH & Constellation Brands mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV
02.02.23 ☕ Today in markets, Stocks rally 📈 ECB"s Conference 🎙️Tech Earnings 💼 👀👇
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'600.52 18.88 WSSM2U
Short 11'822.05 13.67 DQSSMU
Short 12'251.73 8.95 A0SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'165.58 02.03.2023 17:31:36
Long 10'665.19 18.57 AJSSMU
Long 10'448.96 13.75 A7SSMU
Long 10'000.03 8.84 COSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Meyer Burger-Aktie fällt zweistellig: Meyer Burger kappt Produktionsziel
Darum notiert der Euro zum Franken über Parität
Credit Suisse-Aktie verliert: Führungswechsel bei der CS Schweiz im Bereich Personal & Business Banking
Plug Power-Aktie mit deutlichen Abschlägen: Plug Power vergrössert Jahresverlust
SoftwareONE-Aktie bricht dennoch ein: SoftwareONE erhöht Dividende nach Gewinnplus
Zinserhöhungssignale bremsen: US-Börsen schliessen mit Gewinnen -- SMI und DAX schliessen fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich kaum verändert - Hang Seng tiefer
Tesla-Aktie sehr schwach: Preis für Tesla-Eletroautos soll halbiert werden - Kostensenkungen angekündigt
Clariant-Aktie verliert: Clariant macht weniger Gewinn - Dividende steigt dennoch
NIO-Aktie im Minus: Tesla-Konkurrent NIO erneut mit tiefroten Zahlen - Umsatzsprung
Bystronic-Aktie fällt zweistellig: Jahresgewinn von Bystronic eingebrochen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit
Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.