05.10.2019 17:00:00

ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Reminds Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. Investors of Important November 18th Deadline in Securities Class Action

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. from June 6, 2019 through August 28, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period") of the important November 18, 2019 lead plaintiff deadline in the case. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Ollie's investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Ollie's class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1677.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR'S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Ollie's suffered a supply chain issue that impacted the initial inventory available at new stores; (2) Ollie's lacked sufficient inventory to meet demand at certain store locations; (3) Ollie's comparable store sales were likely to decrease quarter-over-quarter; and (4) as a result, Ollie's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 18, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1677.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

